Biden takes a big break from the habit of avoiding Trump speeches

That changed a lot on Tuesday, when Biden gave a lively speech on voting rights in Philadelphia. Biden did not mention Trump by name, but has repeatedly criticized the man he toppled as president, slamming him for the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

We continue to see an example of human nature at its worst. Something darker and more sinister, Biden said in remarks from the Philadelphia speech directed at Trump and his allies.

In America, if you lose, you accept the results. You follow the Constitution. You try again. You don’t call the facts wrong and then try to derail the American experiment because you are not satisfied, he added in some of his most critical remarks to Trump since taking his functions.

It is not state spirit, it is selfishness. It’s not democracy, it’s a denial of the right to vote, he continued, calling the denial of free and fair elections anti-American.

It was a rare attack on Trump by Biden, who apparently sought to turn the page on his predecessor.

Since taking office, Biden has made a habit of refraining from talking about Trump, a strategy that some political observers say has been largely effective and on the mark for Bidens’ messages. But some Democrats say it may be necessary to bring Trump back into the fold as next year’s midterm elections approach.

While President Biden may prefer the opposite, there is no choice but to foil Trump and the GOP, said Democratic strategist Christy Setzer. Trump and his supporters, the vast majority of Congressional Republicans, are fighting to bring democracy down for good.

There are heroes and villains to this story, and unless we create a narrative about it, voters won’t know who is who, she added. Advice for Biden et al .: Fight them directly. Don’t mince your words and think that you will never get the credit for being two-party. Just do what’s right.

Trump has been a powerful mover and fundraiser for Democrats who ran against him and his policies in 2018 and 2020. When Biden ran for president, he repeatedly attacked Trump, claiming that the only reason he was running for the White House was to end Trump. presidency. He also centered his main campaign on the argument that he was the Democrat best positioned to defeat Trump, arguing that it was too big a race to pass up and too big a competition for the Democrats nominate a riskier candidate.

But since taking office, Biden has largely backed away from Trump’s speech, generally even avoiding the topic during the former president’s second impeachment trial earlier this year.

Last week, on the sixth anniversary of the insurgency on Capitol Hill, there was also no mention of Trump or even the former president.

I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump, Biden said at a CNN town hall in February. For four years, all that made the headlines was Trump. For the next four years, I want to make sure the news is about the American people.

The only time the president has spoken about Trump is when reporters questioned him point-blank at press conferences, including earlier this month when the president’s former senior associate was charged with tax evasion.

Some strategists say Bidens’ posts about all that Trump has been perfect and that he should continue on the same path.

I don’t know if he sees the point in giving Donald Trump some oxygen, said Democratic strategist Joel Payne. I know his election was meant to turn the page on the past four years, and giving Trump some additional insight would disagree with that.

Another Democratic strategist, Jamal Simmons, said Biden should point out how he made the government work again without mentioning Trump’s tumultuous four years.

It’s a long way to 2022, but today I expect Biden to talk about making government work for all Americans, with vaccines in arms, money in his pockets and a growing economy, Simmons said.

Bidens’ approval rating has remained stable in recent months. A recent Gallup poll found that 56% of Americans approve of his performance at work, up 2 points from May. The approval ratings largely reflect its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its handling of the economy.

Yet one of the lingering questions regarding midterms is whether Democrats can hold on to independent and Republican voters, especially in the suburbs. As Biden defeated Trump in the presidential race, Republicans won seats in the House, indicating the sharing of tickets by some voters.

William Howell, a professor at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, said Biden likely considered talking about Trump counterproductive in advancing his agenda.

I think he’s trying the best he can to get the public’s attention to the work ahead. The country faces huge challenges and we need to find ways to tackle them productively, Howell said. Stoking Democratic outrage while sticking it in the eye of Republicans, I don’t think he sees this as a productive path forward.

Philippe Reines, the veteran political agent who served as Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonYoungkin skipping the Virginia governor’s debate on the gift of moderator Jill Biden teaming up with “Sesame Street” to help military families discuss race with McCarthy kids, GOP face a tricky dance Jan. 6 committee MORE’s longtime senior adviser, said no decision needs to be made yet as the race is still 16 months away.

So even if the president and his team decide to commit, it likely won’t be obvious until 2022, he said.

Ultimately, it’s not a binary choice. There’s a sweet spot somewhere in between, said Reines. The Biden campaign found him in 2020. They’ll find him in 2022. And they’ll have something new that they didn’t have last year: a record of meaningful and important achievements. The accomplishments of what-his-names were pathetic and criminal.

As a result, in 2018 he lost the House, Reines added, signaling his own optimism for 2022.

Morgan Chalfant contributed.

