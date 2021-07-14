MUI offers emergency incentives for Dai-Ulama, PMK coordinating minister will report to Jokowi





Jakarta – The Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, met the management committee Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI). During the meeting, suggestions were made regarding emergency incentives for the dai and scholars. Dai dan scholars said to be one of the groups affected by this PPKM emergency policy. Muhadjir said the government would review MUI’s proposal and report it immediately to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Especially those who act as preachers, preachers, then religious leaders at the lowest level. We will first inform the president of this MUI proposal,” Muhadjir said in a written statement from the Ministry for the Coordination of Human Development and culture, Wednesday (14/7 /. 2021). It was the president of MUI for Economics, Lukmanul Hakim, who proposed motivation the urgency. Lukman suggested that the implementation of emergency incentives for ulemas could begin in Java and Bali. “For MSMEs, there have been many programs for their empowerment. But this group of dai is also affected. So we are offering an emergency incentive program for dai, asatiz, ustaz, in Islamic boarding schools or taklim assemblies or in mosques, ”he said. . MUI General Chairman KH Miftachul Achyar, MUI General Secretary Amirsyah Tambunan, MUI Economic Chairman Lukmanul Hakim were also present at the meeting. Muhadjir invites MUI to cooperate in the management of COVID-19 On this occasion, Muhadjir also invited the MUI to cooperate with the government in the management of COVID-19. Muhadjir said MUI has organizational tools down to the lowest level. In this way, there is a great opportunity for MUI to help and participate in the government’s COVID-19 management programs. “Whether it is vaccinations, social assistance, and especially of course socialization and the tabayun giving good explanations clear various problems. Particularly negative issues, issues that are counterproductive to our action plan to deal with COVID-19, so that people are not affected by fake news, ”he explained. “This MUI is one of the strategic organizations owned by the Indonesian nation. Especially when it is in critical condition and requires encouragement, support from religious elements, especially Muslims, MUI is always in the foreground,” continued Muhadjir. (knv / fjp)

