More money, more problems: Cheney and Kinzinger feel the Trump effect





Kinzinger, who represents a dark red light district in suburban Chicago, has never raised more than $ 350,000 in a single quarter during the 2020 cycle. But in the first three months of 2021, after supporting the second Trump’s impeachment, it skyrocketed to $ 1.1 million.

While their growing profiles give them a new megaphone as well as deep pockets, it’s unclear whether either incumbent has a path to victory as an anti-Trump candidate in a GOP primary. . Yet their precarious future in the House hasn’t stopped some Republicans on Capitol Hill from privately wondering whether Cheney and Kinzinger are considering any future offers for the Oval Office. The two have also recently created PACs and have publicly aligned themselves with law enforcement as some members of their party refuse to honor speakers during the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, both signals of possible interest. for a higher position.

Cheney’s allies, whose April reluctance to rule out a future White House race helped accelerate his ouster from leadership, say that at a minimum, his fundraising numbers will help him fight Trump then that he tries to drive her out of the political arena.

Cheneys’ team have touted their loot, first reported by Fox News, as proof that they have strong support in this fight to win reelection in their state’s General District.

Liz demonstrates the kind of effective, principled leadership Wyoming deserves from its representative, spokesperson Kevin Seifert said in a statement. She will continue to fight the excesses of the Biden administrations and talk about how Republicans can offer a better way forward for the nation. It is encouraging to see so many people joining his efforts.

Among Cheney and Kinzinger’s conference colleagues, some quickly dismissed the prospect that anti-Trumpers could have any place above the holiday ticket.

Anyone who thinks there is a different path to a top job in a Republican primary other than the Trump platform is delusional, ”said Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), Who identified himself as an ally of Cheney before his spring ousting from management. I haven’t spoken with Liz or Adam about their long term goals. However, perhaps looking at the battle they face in a primary, they think a higher position is an easier path. “

Other Republicans have rejected the idea that Cheney and Kinzinger are focusing on anything other than their House re-election offers. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) Has said he presumes the numbers from Cheney and Kinzingers mean they are arriving with as much ammo as possible to be re-elected.

If Trump runs for president again in 2024, he is expected to clear the field of several allies also weighing a potential offer. But he doesn’t have the power to fend off Cheney or Kinzinger, both establishment conservatives who have embraced the role of his foils. Kinzinger is also believed to be considering a candidacy for his state’s Senate or governor’s mansion, although his chances are limited by the Republicans’ struggle to win statewide.

Back in the Wyoming General District, Cheneys’ largesse, with whom she has more than $ 2.8 million in cash, will eclipse that of her challengers. Since his election in 2016, Cheney has remained a strong fundraiser, armed with his father’s rolodex of conservative donors and a surname that still holds prestige in the state where former Vice President Dick Cheney served. made his political debut.

Despite this, her opponents have presented her crusade against Trump as a selfish exercise that will not endear her to the Wyomingites. And rather than run away from this potentially political kryptonite, Cheney should lean even more on his anti-Trump campaign while serving on the select committee examining the deadly January 6 insurgency when President Nancy Pelosi was appointed.

