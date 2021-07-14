



Of July 9the at July 13e, Huanqiu.com organized 2021 Eco Forum Global Guiyang Foreign Press Trip. the media staff from Bloomberg, PR Newswire, the All-Russian State Broadcasting and Broadcasting Company, Russia Today, Polish State Radio, Kyodo News, Weekly Toyo Keizai and other foreign media participated.

During the trip, reporters visited Bijie, Qianxi and Guiyang in Guizhou, where they witnessed the building of local ecological civilization, rural revitalization, red cultural construction and economic development. Among the destinations, the Wu River crossings impressed many journalists. Alexander Balitskiy, a reporter from the All-Russian State Television and Radio Society, told Huanqiu.com, “It was really interesting to navigate the Wu River. I can compare the beautiful landscapes I saw to television and that I would see here. “ In February 2021President Xi Jinping observed the Wu River, where he stressed the importance of giving equal value to economic progress and environmental protection. According to President Xi Jinping, “Clear waters and green mountains are as good as mountains of gold and silver, and a good ecological environment is from Guizhou greater competitive advantage. “ In the same spirit, Guizhou has taken active measures to improve the water quality of the Wu River. To be precise, the local government has passed laws to ban unsustainable aquaculture projects, deal with phosphorus pollution, and effectively implement a River Chief System (RCS). In 2020, the annual average water quality of the mainstream of the Wu River reached Class II for the first time, and the annual average phosphorus concentration fell by 93.0% compared to 2012. The Wu River , previously polluted, is the Mecca of tourists from all over. China and the world, contributing to the province’s thriving tourism economy. As Alexander told Huanqiu.com, “in Chinese, one of the meanings of Gui is expensive. I think in Guizhou, nature is dear, and it is a real treasure. The province can keep its nature on these conditions that were a long, long time ago. Guizhou can not only keep it, but also teach other provinces of China how to keep it. “ According to the local government, from Guizhou the rate of forest cover reached 61.51%, the number of days with good air quality in the towns located above the capital of the province reached 99.4% and the rate of good quality of the water in the outgoing sections of large rivers has reached 100%. Russia Today’s Lv Guodong told Huanqiu.com that the breathtaking ecological environment is attributed to the local government championing President Xi Jinping’s concept that “clear waters and green mountains are as good as mountains in ‘gold and silver’. During from China 13th period of the Five-Year Plan, Guizhou has developed an environmental strategy, implemented large-scale ecological actions, in particular comprehensive management of rocky desertification and soil erosion. Guizhou has also continuously promoted Eco Forum Global Guiyang to become an important international platform. On the Global Guiyang 2021 Eco Forum on the theme “Green and low-carbon development – Fostering a community of life for man and nature”, Li Zhanshu, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman from the AFN Standing Committee, highly regarded from Guizhou construction of ecological civilization. According to him, “Guizhou not only explores the construction of ecological civilization, but also enjoys the achievements of the construction of ecological civilization. The construction of the ecological civilization of Guizhou is a microcosm of from China achievements in building an ecological civilization. “ “from China modernization is a modernization of the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. We will uphold the concept of a common destiny for humanity and work with the international community to make positive contributions to solving global climatic and environmental challenges and maintaining the ecological security of the earth, ”said Li Zhanshu. Shen Yiqin, secretary of the Guizhou Provincial CPC Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Guizhou Province, said that Guizhou will consolidate the greatest development and competitive advantage on a good ecological environment and strive to achieve new achievements in building ecological civilization. As for the forum, Lin Chunyan of PR Newswire told Huanqiu.com, “The 2021 Global Guiyang Eco Forum is a great opportunity to share from Guizhou experiences and serve as a platform for deepening cooperation with international organizations in the field of environmental protection and reduction of carbon emissions. “ SOURCE Huanqiu.com

SOURCE Huanqiu.com

