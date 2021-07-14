JD Vance’s New York Twitter trolling is Trump’s populism at its most cynical





JD Vance, author of the briefly relevant Hillbilly Elegy memoir, is now running for the Republican nomination for the Ohio Senate seat vacated by retired Republican Senator Rob Portman. It’s a tough race, and Vance is starting well behind in the polls.

Feeling the pressure, Vance felt compelled last weekend to unearth one of the conservative playbook’s most hackneyed clichés: asking his 135,000 Twitter followers if disgusting and violent New York City looked like Season 1 or Season 4 of The Walking Dead?

Serious question: I have to leave for New York soon and I am trying to find where to stay. Heard it was disgusting and violent there. But is it like Season 1 or Season 4 of The Walking Dead?

As well as making it clear that Vance won’t be able to become a comedian if his senatorial candidacy fails, the tweet proves that there is absolutely nothing new about Vance and other populist supporters of former President Donald Trump. These bogus populists are simply trying to sell upper-class pro-policies with the same superficially working-class rhetoric Republicans have used for decades.

Like virtually everything about his public figure, Vances feigned terror that visiting Manhattan’s unknown hell is fun because it is almost surreal. A wealthy venture capitalist who made his fortune working for Peter Thiel, a metaphorical (and, Thiel hopes, literal) vampire in Silicon Valley after graduating in law from an ultra-exclusive school 80 miles from New York, Vance is certainly familiar with the Big Apple. And as many jokers on Twitter have pointed out, crime rates at its current home port of Cincinnati are much higher.

Vance, in other words, has more contempt for the intelligence of the typical Ohio Republican voter than even the most arrogant Upper West Side elitist. While this aggressive pimping of Trump voters on Twitter is new, his disdain for members of the Appalachian working class who have not shared his good fortune has always been evident.

While Hillbilly Elegy garnered a lot of attention in light of Trump’s thwarted victory in 2016, his policy prescriptions were the same, antiquated tropes of victim blame that have long characterized Republican poor policies. As Sarah Jones observed in The New Republic, Vances’ analysis was mostly just Reaganian myths about wellness queens simply repackaged as an introduction to the white working class. As Vance tried to establish his mark as a working-class whisperer, his solutions to “problems” like immigration, critical race theory and Big Tech would appeal to libertarian plutocrats like Thiel, who did a donation of $ 10 million to support Vances’ candidacy for the Senate.

In this, Vance looks a lot like the former president whose support he is desperate for. In 2016, when Vance had a book to sell to the mainstream media, he introduced himself as a Republican never Trump, criticizing Trump’s personal misconduct and racist cruelty. Trying to explain his convenient transformation from critic to supporter just in time to run for office, Vance told The Times Molly Ball that while he initially thought Trump wasn’t really going to be able to move forward on the issues that were holding me back. to heart, he now understood that if I really care [the white working class] and the things I say I care about, I just have to suck it up and back it up.

But, of course, despite his sporadic hints of economic populism during the campaign trial, Trump being a more orthodox supporter of Reaganomics than Reagan himself, pretty much the only major legislation he signed before the Covid pandemic -19 no strike was an almost comically skewed tax cut. to the rich and to corporations. The other mainstay of his legislative agenda was an almost successful attempt to take healthcare away from tens of millions of people to help pay for a new tax cut that would disproportionately help the wealthy.

Trump’s executive agenda involved extensive regulation of business, and his judicial appointments were verified to be as pro-business as possible. Even the empty compassionate conservatism of President George W. Bush has offered a benefit of Medicare prescription drugs.

With the exception of passing Covid-19 relief bills in an attempt to undo the damage from a pandemic that Trump himself has exacerbated, the Trump administration was big economic zero for the working class. This Vance watched four years of Trumpism and saw a soul mate should tell you everything you know about his populism.

The same goes for the other politician Vance cited as a role model in his interview with Time, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. Hawley’s superficial anti-business rhetoric has fooled even some Liberals into believing there is substance behind it. But when the rubber hits the road, the Missouri lawmaker is just a generic Republican serving the wealthy, supporting Trump’s upper-class cuts, arguing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau unconstitutional, and supporting Trump’s efforts. to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. His criticism of American companies may sound harsh, but when it comes time to vote, he’s a kitty.

There is absolutely nothing new about the bogus populism proposed by Republicans like Vance and Hawley. It’s just the same old routine that Republicans have run for decades: invoking an ever-changing array of minor cultural controversies over immigration, China, some things often mistakenly described as critical race theory, a few books of Dr. Seuss that no one reads anymore to cover up the economics of politics engaged in an upward distribution of wealth. Unless Ohio voters can monetize the New York City jokes, they won’t find any material relief from Senator JD Vance. He has become an ally of Trump because they are running the same scam.

