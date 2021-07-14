Trump’s prosecution isn’t about speech, it’s ego





To a serial sweater, former President Donald Trump seems to know remarkably little about the law.

Then again, perhaps it is his grievances that overshadow any legal sense he may have.

Either way, Trump has done it again.

Trump has been involved in thousands of lawsuits, according to the book “Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3500 Lawsuits” by James D. Zirin, but his latest is perhaps the most absurd.

He has filed class actions against Facebook, Google and Twitter, a decision sparked by suspensions imposed by social media giants on the former president after the siege on Capitol Hill on Jan.6.

Trump claims the platforms violated his freedom of speech, which is absurd given that his fiery rhetoric embodied the very notion of “screaming fire in a crowded theater”, igniting his supporters to participate in the ‘horrible attack. In addition, he always has the right to speak. He can hold press conferences, publish statements or turn to other platforms, such as his pop-up blog.

The lawsuits are asking for unspecified punitive damages, but it’s really careful.

“Trump saw the litigation as a matter of victory,” Zirin wrote in his book. “He sued in no time. He sued for sports; he sued for control; and he went on to make a point. He sued to silence those who crossed paths with him.

Far from expecting any legal redress, Trump is sending a message to his supporters, continuing to dab paint on his favorite portrait of himself – the political martyr. He is perpetually wronged, victim of the endless onslaught of the progressive left. The law, he said, is his only defense.

If so, the defense is fragile at best, absurd at worst. Political institutions, state or federal, are governed by the First Amendment. Private companies are not included in these protections.

“Trump is dead wrong with the First Amendment argument,” Paul Barrett, deputy director of the Stern Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University, said in a statement. “In fact, Facebook and Twitter themselves have the First Amendment free speech right to determine what speech their platforms project and amplify.”

This right includes protecting users from speakers who incite violence, as Trump did during his rally on January 6.

“There’s no way a complainant could have gotten traction in the past, and there’s no way Trump could get traction either,” said Eric Goldman, a faculty professor. of Law from the University of Santa Clara, to the Washington Post. .

It’s, well, a little ironic that Trump and many “conservatives” are essentially arguing for a great government. They want to force the private sector to provide a forum for speaking out.

But if that’s doomed to fail, why embark on a scorched earth scheme that could end up burning only the ex-president? The answer can be found in the Zirin book. Trump likes to sue and he likes the visibility that prosecution gives him; whether he wins or loses is almost secondary because the attention is coming. And in this case, 2024 is looming.

The irony is that Trump loved these social media platforms when they helped push his ascent to the GOP nomination and ultimately the presidency in 2016. They gave him free publicity, spreading every epithet he took. spoke out against his opponents, whether Democrats or Republicans. It was a different time, and Trump was a different man, on the verge of victory. Maybe he sees this as a path to another victory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressnews.com/opinion/editorial/article/Editorial-Trump-s-lawsuits-not-about-speech-16312744.php

