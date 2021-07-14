Selectors’ Choice: Maryam criticizes Prime Minister Khan and his policies





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has wasted what he calls his 22-year struggle for power.

Addressing a rally in Rawalakot as part of her campaign for Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s upcoming elections, she said the prime minister himself now admits he is the “pickers’ choice” . His actions make it clear why he was chosen and not PML-N found out that Nawaz Sharif was not. He does not know how to take a stand for the people.

If Nawaz Sharif were the prime minister, he would not have let India revoke Kashmir’s special status. “He was not one who would bow down when it came to the rights of the people.”

Maryam called Khan “an establishment horse”. She said it doesn’t matter if Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf “steals” the Kashmir election because the Kashmiri people have already delivered their verdict.

The PML-N leader is in Kashmir ahead of the July 25 general election and has criticized the ruling PTI government. She said the PTI was planning to rig the polls.

Four PML-N ministers, a presidential adviser and members of the Assembly have reportedly left the party. Sardar Mir Akbar and Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood, members of the Legislative Assembly, are expected to join the PTI, alongside Ali Raza. Sardar Sikander and his son, Revenue Minister Farooq Sikander, will join the Muslim Conference, while Raja Abdul Qayyum has returned his election ticket PML-N.

Aijaz Yousaf has decided to stand for election a

independent seat.

This year, 32 political parties across the country are

competing for the AJK elections.

More than 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir

and 0.4 million in Jammu.

A ban has been imposed on the approval of development projects

cornerstone projects, inaugurations and ceremonies, and inspection of development projects in the region.

The electoral commission also banned transfers,

promotions and new appointments in all government institutions.

