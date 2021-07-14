Aren’t you ashamed ?: Biden denounces Republican attacks on voting rights | Joe biden





Joe Biden launched a passionate attack on the racist election laws sweeping America, warning that Jim Crow’s assault in the 21st century is real and exacting on Republicans: Aren’t you ashamed?

But the president was immediately criticized by progressives for failing to mention in his 20-minute speech filibuster, a Senate procedural rule that has thwarted efforts to safeguard democracy.

With voting rights under siege by Republican-controlled state legislatures, Biden delivered his most forceful remarks to date on the issue on Tuesday, directly condemning his predecessor Donald Trump’s big lie about a stolen election.

He noted that 17 states had enacted 28 laws that make it more difficult to vote, with 400 bills pending. These are likely to have a disproportionate impact on people of color. Citing the legalized segregation of the Americas’ past, the president warned: Jim Crow’s 21st century assault is real, it is relentless, and would vigorously challenge it.

He sent a clear message to Republicans: stand up, for goodness sake, and help prevent this concerted effort from undermining our elections and the sacred right to vote. Are you not ashamed? Whether it is to end foreign interference in our elections with the spread of disinformation from within, we must work together.

The president has been praised for ignoring Trump’s attacks and insults in an apparent effort to restore civility to Washington. But speaking at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, he took off the gloves over Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, which culminated in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

No other election has ever taken place with such scrutiny and such standards. The Big Lie Is Just That: A Big Lie Joe Biden

More people than ever voted, Biden said, and challenges to the result were rejected by local election officials, state legislatures and more than 80 judges. Recounts took place in Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia and did not change the result.

It is clear to those who dispute the results and question the integrity of the election, no other election has ever been held under such scrutiny and such standards. The big lie is just that: a big lie.

The crowd applauds enthusiastically. In a clear blow to Trump’s refusal to accept defeat, Biden continued: In America, if you lose, you accept the results. You follow the constitution. You try again. You are not calling the facts false and then trying to derail the American experience just because you are not satisfied. It is not state spirit. It is selfishness.

It is not democracy, it is a denial of the right to vote. It suppresses, it subjugates, the refusal of full, free and fair elections, the most anti-American thing that any of us can imagine, the most undemocratic, the most unpatriotic.

Biden noted that the rest of the world was watching, saying he had just returned from G7 and NATO meetings in Europe.

They ask me, are you going to be okay? The citadel of democracy in the world. Is it going to be okay?

He warned: So listen to me clearly. There is an assault going on in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in free and fair elections, an assault on democracy, an assault on freedom, an assault on who we are , who we are as Americans. But make no mistake, bullies and fear-mongers, hawkers of lies, threaten the very foundations of our country.

Now 78, Biden said he never expected to utter such words.

We were facing the most important test of our democracy since the Civil War, this is not hyperbole. Since the civil war. The Confederates, at the time, never broke through the Capitol like the insurgents did on January 6. I am not saying this to alarm you. I say this because you should be alarmed.

The president has come under pressure from activists to use his intimidating chair and do more to raise awareness of the attack on voting rights. Last week, he and Kamala Harris, the vice president who is leading efforts on the issue, hosted civil rights leaders.

On Tuesday, Biden vowed that the Justice Department would use its authority to challenge the onslaught of state laws that undermine voting rights in old and new ways. Its voting rights division will double in size.

Biden described it as a national imperative for Congress to pass the For the People Act to fight voter suppression, remove black money from politics, and end partisan gerrymandering. But he noted that last month Republicans even refused to debate it.

He has also touted the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, but neither bill has a realistic prospect of reaching office as Republicans hold 50 Senate seats and are able to deploy it. systematic obstruction, requiring a majority of 60 in the 100-seat chamber. Still, Biden didn’t address the issue.

Some leading Democrats, including House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a Biden ally, have called for a filibuster exclusion to be created to allow the law bills to pass. to vote. Biden made no reference to this workaround.

Some observers have expressed frustration. Ezra Levin, co-executive director of the popular movement Indivisible, tweeted: We have waited more than six months for the president to deliver a speech on democracy. And is that what they found?

He added: You cannot defeat the GOP’s attack on democracy just by educating voters before 2022. You will lose. We are going to lose. Our democracy will lose. Stop passing the buck and focus on passing the damn bill.

