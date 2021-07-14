Vaccines are global public goods: President Jokowi





“No country can progress until all countries progress,” Jokowi said. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vaccines are global public goods, so their accessibility around the world was paramount, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Vaccines, as a global public good, are not just a slogan. Indonesia urged to accelerate the implementation of equal access to vaccines for all countries,” Jokowi said at the virtual forum. of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Wednesday. Jokowi noted that the distribution of vaccines in different doses was one of the facilities for global access to COVID-19 (COVAX) vaccines. “The other facilities were to meet multilateral vaccine financing needs, increase global vaccine production through the Intellectual Property Rights Trade Aspects (TRIPS) weaver) and strengthen the global vaccine supply chain,” said the Minister. President. The head of state pointed out that the global vaccine supply chain could be strengthened by removing barriers to exporting, reducing the limitation of vaccine raw materials and increasing the volume of diversification of the production of vaccines, including in developing countries. According to Jokowi’s statement, all countries must come together to help each other recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the forum, the president drew attention to several points to help address health and economic issues around the world. “The vaccine is our hope to recover from this global health crisis. Fair and equal access to vaccines must be guaranteed as we see that there is still a large gap in access to vaccines across the country,” a- he said explaining the first point. In addition, Jokowi stressed the need to intensify attention and assistance to vulnerable groups due to the decline in economic activity. Vulnerable groups are the elderly, the disabled and the poor. “It is important for us to ensure the well-being of people affected by this pandemic, especially vulnerable groups of people,” he said. Related news: Vaccine diplomacy: Indonesia aims for national and global access The Indonesian government had allocated US $ 28.5 billion for social assistance to vulnerable groups, and as many as 9.8 million micro-enterprises received business sustainability assistance. Under the third point, Jokowi called for a recovery in the global economy. Some countries have recorded positive economic growth. It would be better if this happened simultaneously with other nations without compromising the health aspect. “We also encourage investment in a resilient and green recovery,” Jokowi said with reference to the next point. In order to achieve the goal, first world nations should support a resilient and green recovery of developing countries. This supported the last point made by Jokowi. “Finally, no one should be left behind. We had to work hand in hand and avoid the ‘me first’ policy. Let’s build trust and solidarity to achieve common goals for this world,” he said. President. To date, 255 million people have lost their jobs, 110 million have been pushed back into poverty, and 83 to 132 million are at risk of starvation and malnutrition. “In this dire situation, it is difficult to run business as usual. Collaboration and solidarity must be implemented and innovation must be increased. No country can progress until all countries progress.” , Jokowi said in his closing speech.

