Biden condemns “selfishness” of stolen election lie pushed by Trump





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that the country faces a choice between “democracy or autocracy” following the passing of restrictive election laws by nearly two dozen states and directly targeted former President Donald Trump’s role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.

“In America, if you lose, you accept the results,” Biden said in a voting rights speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. “You don’t call the facts’ wrong ‘and then try to defeat the American experiment just because you’re not satisfied. It’s not statesmanship.… It’ is selfishness. It is not democracy, it is denial of the right to vote. “

“The peddlers of lies threaten the very foundations of our country,” he continued.

Biden faced increasing pressure from Democrats and voting rights advocates to take more aggressive action on the issue after a wave of restrictive voting rights laws, fueled in part by the false claims of Trump on the 2020 election results, has been adopted by many Republicans. States.

The big lie is just a big lie, he said on Tuesday, calling on his Republican friends in states and Congress to stand up and help prevent efforts to undermine elections and the sacred right to vote. .

Are you not ashamed? He asked.

Calls for the White House to do more intensified after Senate Republicans blocked voting rights legislation last month, exposing the limited options Democrats have in Congress without removing the filibuster, which would allow them to use their slim majority to pass a voting rights bill.

Biden and other Senate Democrats have been reluctant to consider removing the filibuster. The White House maintained that the president had not given up hope that a bipartisan legislative solution could be found.

Although Biden warned on Tuesday that the nation “faces the most important test of our democracy since the Civil War,” he offered very few new steps his administration would take to fight the state’s restrictive laws.

Biden reiterated his call to Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act; pledged that the Ministry of Justice will continue to challenge restrictive laws in court, as it recently did with a voting law in Georgia; and said he and Vice President Kamala Harris, who the White House has tasked with working on voting rights, will continue to raise awareness of the threat to voting rights.

“The most important thing we have to do: we need to forge a coalition of Americans from all walks of life and from all political parties,” Biden said, adding that federal legislation was not the only tool available. “I don’t think most people think it’s about who counts which vote counts. Literally.”

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on actions to protect voting rights in a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Leah Millis / Reuters

Lawyers and some lawmakers across the country have said federal legislation is the only way to strengthen voting rights and have warned Congress is running out of time to act, especially with the midterm elections just over the corner. a year.

Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia after Biden’s speech, Reverend Al Sharpton, chief of the National Action Network, said he believed amending the filibuster was the only way to pass substantial legislation on the question. Sharpton said he spoke to the president after the speech, but Biden was “without commitment” on the filibuster.

When asked by reporters why he didn’t mention the word in his speech, Biden replied, “I’m not filibustering now.”

Biden’s speech came as more than 50 Texas Democrats fled to Washington, DC on Monday in a last-ditch effort to prevent the passage of a new restrictive voting law by the controlled state legislature republican. The unusual move, which puts Democrats in danger of arrest, denies the Texas Legislature the required quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business.

Texas lawmakers on Tuesday called on Congressional Democrats to provide an exception to the filibuster rules, but only for voting rights legislation.

Biden has repeatedly said he plans to make voting rights a central part of his agenda and vowed earlier this month to continue on this issue. Aside from Tuesday’s speech, it’s still unclear what this surge might look like.

“They want to make it so difficult and awkward that people don’t vote at all,” Biden said. “Jim Crow’s assault in the 21st century is real, he is relentless and would vigorously challenge him.”

Sally Bronston contributed.

