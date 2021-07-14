After PM expresses concern over Covid violations, MHA calls on states to take action to control crowds

One day later Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over massive crowds in hill stations and markets, the Home Office (MHA) wrote to all states and union territories on Wednesday asking them to take action to control overcrowding and get rid of complacency as the R rate of Covid infections is increasing in many states. He also asked them to hold the agents personally responsible for any laxity.

“With the decline in the number of active cases, states and UTs have started to reopen activities on a gradual basis… However, flagrant violations of COVID standards have been observed in several parts of the country, particularly in public transport and in mountain stations. Massive crowds are also swarming markets, violating standards of social distancing. Therefore, the increase in the R-factor (reproduction number) in some states is a matter of concern, ”Interior Minister Ajay Bhalla wrote on Wednesday in his letter to the chief secretaries of all states.

Taking serious note of the widespread violation of Covid standards reported at hill stations and markets over the past week, Modi warned on Tuesday that the key to preventing another outbreak is not to predict when it will happen but to strictly adhere to security protocols. The third wave will not come on its own, the prime minister had said, although he said people should behave appropriately at Covid.

Modis’ remarks came during his interaction with the chief ministers of the northeastern states.

Bhalla in his letter reminded States and UTs that any increase in the R-factor above 1.0 is an indicator of the rapid spread of Covid-19 and, therefore, the authorities concerned should be responsible for ensuring Covid behavior. -Suitable in all crowded places.

The MHA said strict compliance with Covid standards must be ensured in stores, shopping malls, markets, market complexes, weekly markets, restaurants and bars, mandis, bus stations, docks and train stations, public parks and gardens, gymnasiums , banquet / wedding halls, stadiums / sports complexes as well as in all areas identified as hotspots for transmission of the Covid virus.

It should be ensured that if the standards of appropriate COVID behavior are not maintained in an establishment / premises / markets, etc., these places will be responsible for the reimposition of restrictions, to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the defaulting. (s) will also be liable for any action under relevant laws, ”Bhalla’s letter reads.

The letter called on states to issue appropriate orders to district and local authorities for crowd control. Relevant officers should be held personally responsible for any laxity in the strict enforcement of appropriate Covid behavior, he added, stressing that all Covid-related orders issued by state governments must receive sufficient publicity.

“It is emphasized that the second wave of Covid is not yet over … we must guard against the complacency and laxity that creeps in as positivity wanes,” the letter added, advising states to use the period of low positivity to take action to prevent another come up.

The letter says that although the scope of vaccination is increasing, states must continue to act on the principle of “Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi” (vaccination with restrictions).

“Testing should be continued with the same vigor, as proper testing is extremely essential in terms of checking for the virus and identifying cases early,” the letter added.

Previously, the MHA wrote to all states on June 19 asking them to ease restrictions in a calibrated manner after a proper assessment of the Covid situation.

Following reports of massive crowds at tourist destinations during the first week of July, Bhalla and Health Secretary Ajay Bhushan had held a meeting with senior officials from eight states that have tourist destinations and have expressed concern about the lack of crowd regulation and enforcement of Covid standards.