How American Conservatives replaced their heroes with Trump – Texas Monthly





Don Huffines paid a lot of money to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, but he walks on stage like a man who, after being struck just off the stage by a falling piano, suffers from transient global amnesia. “Let me ask you something: why are we here? He asks his audience. “What is a conservative? What is the action? What is a conference anyway?

At least we know what CPAC is. This is the place where, for decades, conservatives in the American movement have come together to define what it means to be conservative. As popular conservatism grew in importance and power, CPAC – a production of the American Conservative Union, which was founded shortly after Barry Goldwater’s historic defeat in the presidential campaign in 1964 – offered a place for the Neocons, paleocons, Christian conservatives, right-wing libertarians, hawks, Randians, towel economists, and what have you got to meet, get drunk, and find out what they have in common.

For many years, CPAC stood inside the ring road, near the center of power. During Trump’s presidency, he moved to Florida and began to multiply. The Conservative Union of America has started to organize derivative CPACs in foreign countries: Japan, Australia, Brazil, South Korea. This weekend, they organized one in a foreign country: Texas. At the sprawling Hilton Anatole northwest of downtown Dallas, several thousand attendees gathered to examine the movement’s past, present and future, attend panels, and listen to speakers.

The Huffins Campaign for Governor of Texas is a sponsor of the convention. Apparently, in return, he is given a slot of about ten minutes on Saturday morning when the room is half full. “Have you ever met a Republican who didn’t say he was conservative? No. They all say they are conservatives, ”said the former state senator. “And guess what? Almost all of them are liars. They are liars!

Chief among the liars is Governor Greg Abbott, Huffines says. Whoever “conservative” is, Abbott is not. It needs to be replaced. “Patriots, grab your rusty freedom swords. Unsheathe them from your sticky sheath! Help me cut the chains of government. Awaken! ”He said, spreading his arms to insist.“ Wake up the sleeping sheep from their sleep! ”The applause is respectful. The next day, he organizes a social ice cream for the activists in the Morocco room upstairs.

The history of American conservatism is inextricably linked with the history of Texas. But there is a tension here, just as there is at the national level, between ideological conservatism and the allure of personality-driven Trumpism. In 2016, Ted Cruz, who was and still is for the most part loved by many ideological conservatives in Texas, splashed like a bug on Donald Trump’s windshield. The discomfort with it never completely went away, although almost all Tories have come to love the Donald in their own way. What is to the left of the right? Is Texas still at the forefront of the movement?

Maybe not. The most notable thing about CPAC Texas, America’s second and secondary CPAC of the year — CPAC 2: Tokyo Drift — is who’s not there. Abbott is most visible in his absence, which Huffines makes sure to note. The governor has a plausible alibi: the special session began last Thursday. On the other hand, he decided when the session would start. Is it a coincidence that he created a scheduling conflict between the conference and the Legislature? When the first CPAC of the year was held in Florida in February, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 favorite and Abbott rival, had one of the most prominent slots. His speech received rave reviews.

Abbott is the most powerful and popular elected Republican in Texas, an ambitious man who would like to be considered in the same category of presidential contenders as DeSantis. CPAC is one of the best chances he will have speaking directly to Conservative activists outside of a party convention. But it seems clear why Abbott is missing the conference: He wouldn’t be welcome here. When Huffins tries his Abbott attack lines – that he is indebted to Dr Anthony Fauci, for example – the audience registers their approval with boos and loud cheers. Former Florida Congressman and recently-party Texas GOP Chairman Allen West, another main opponent of Abbott, is also here, working the crowd and appearing at a private event with Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, currently in trouble for allegedly paying for sex with a minor denies the charges). “I’m looking at this audience, there are quite a few white people out there,” West consoles the crowd. “But, you know something, I don’t feel oppressed at all. I don’t feel like a victim.

The most powerful State Republican to attend is Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who helps open the conference with Conservative Union of America President Matt Schlapp. But even then, their exchange centers on the fact that the main CPAC moved to Florida, not Texas. Schlapp jokingly apologizes. Patrick makes an offer. “This would be the perfect place for CPAC to move and establish their headquarters here in Texas! ” he says. Schlapp says he will have to consult his board.

Land Commissioner George P. Bush, currently running against Attorney General Ken Paxton, is a convention sponsor like Huffines, but he doesn’t speak. He too would probably be booed. (Paxton addresses the crowd. He tells stories of his personal dealings with Trump.) Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, hated by a surprising number of Texas Republicans, is in attendance, as are a number of members. from Texas Congress, including Michael Burgess and Louie Gohmert. That’s about it for Texas politicians.

Senator Ted Cruz is also not present. Whether or not Cruz plans to show up in 2024, he would surely like to be considered. This year, neither Cruz nor Abbott nor any other Texan is signing up for the CPAC straw poll of presidential candidates. Trump is the big winner, garnering 70 percent of attendee support, with 21 percent backing DeSantis. If Trump did not run in 2024, 68% say they would support DeSantis, 5% support former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and 4% favor Donald Trump Jr. (In the poll, Trump Sr. registered 98% approval.) The message is clear: Right now, the center of gravity of American conservatism is in Florida, somewhere between the governor’s residence and Mar-a-Lago. Texas feels incidental, even to CPAC Texas.

There is another significant absence from the conference: the history of conservatism itself. Since the first conference in 1974, CPAC has been a place where the conservative movement is shaped, and its shared history has always been a key part of what binds the different factions together. After all, conservatism in its most basic sense is about preserving an inherited past.

Barbara Walsted poses for a photo with a cutout of former President Donald Trump during CPAC in Dallas. Brandon Bell / Getty

On Saturday afternoon, Glenn Beck, the conspiratorial expert, pulls out his chalkboard and a treasure trove of artifacts from American history – FDR’s wheelchair, Jesse Owens’ Olympic torch, a gun seized from Native Americans – to articulate his grand narrative of the country’s history, which he says the left is distorting beyond recognition. “Critical Race Theory” is the hot topic of the entire conference, and “Project 1619” is denounced repeatedly. But we hardly talk about the history of the conservative movement until 2016, and as the days go by, it gets more and more strange. Ronald Reagan, who was a divine presence in the movement until 2012, receives a few brief mentions and a quick spot in a video montage that fills the time on the floor. The Bushes, defining figures of conservatism in Texas and nationally, receive even fewer, if any, mentions. (I didn’t hear any from the ground.)

On Saturday afternoon, a boldly titled panel sits on the main stage: “Buckley, Reagan, Trump: Now What? The future of conservatism. This is William F. Buckley, of course, the august founder of National Review. Finally, someone – Florida Rep. Greg Steube and two activists – would get to the bottom of this. But Reagan doesn’t come at all. Buckley is mentioned once, by the moderator, when he asks if Buckley’s axiom that Tories should “stand through history and shout ‘stop’” is outdated. Yes, say the panelists. The Conservatives must go on the offensive, they argue. Nothing else of substance is said about the past of the movement, nor much about the future of the movement. Only the present, male dominated, speaks at the end of the conference, with 98 percent approval. Trump’s speech is the only time the hall is nearly full.

Maybe only the hen-headed Liberals care about Buckley now. But the absence of heroes before our Year Zero 2016, testifies to a drifting movement. What will conservatism look like after Trump leaves? If the crowds in Dallas are any indication, it could be a very long time away.

