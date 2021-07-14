With over 40,000 daily cases, Indonesia overtakes India to become Covid hotspot in Asia

Bikers weave their way through the stuck vehicles, honking their horns as they flank ambulances trying to find their way through the crowded streets of Indonesia’s capital region.

Volunteer motorcyclists clear the flow of an ambulance carrying the body of a Covid victim en route to a cemetery for burial in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta. Two-wheeled volunteers provide a key service in the sprawling metropolis, in greater need than ever before as ambulances struggle to serve all in need amid an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths. (Photo: AP)

This image is from Indonesia. The country is currently facing a raging Covid-19 epidemic, filled with the highly contagious Delta variant that has stretched parts of the country’s health system to the point of breaking.

The country has reported more than 40,000 daily cases of Covid, overtaking India, which is now experiencing a drop in the number of daily infections.

On July 7, Indonesia extended its curbs nationwide to tackle its deadliest wave of Covid-19.

Read: Rapid spread of Delta variants is likely to put pressure on healthcare systems around the world, WHO says

LITTLE OXYGEN

With the soaring cases, authorities have unveiled plans to order liquid oxygen and tens of thousands of concentrators overseas to treat patients with respiratory illnesses.

Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said President Joko Widodo ordered ministers to take action regarding the oxygen situation,

Luhut told CNBC Indonesia that the country is importing 40,000 tons of liquid oxygen and more than 40,000 concentrators from the United States, China and Japan to allow people with milder cases to be treated at home.

The daily oxygen requirement reached 1,928 tonnes per day. The country’s total available production capacity is 2,262 tonnes per day, according to government data.

I have asked that 100% of the oxygen go for medical purposes first, which means that all industrial allowances must be transferred for medical purposes, said Pandjaitan, the government minister. We are running against time, we have to work fast.

FLOODED HPITALS

Hospitals are overcrowded, with a growing number of Covid-19 patients dying in isolation at home or while waiting for emergency care.

With hospitals overflowing in parts of the densely populated island of Java, demand for medical oxygen had exceeded production capacity by just over 1,700 tonnes per day, Health Minister Budi Gunadai Sadikin said.

He said nine provinces reported more than 80% hospital bed occupancy, including Jakarta and West Java. With many Indonesians unable to obtain hospital beds, independent data group Lapor Covid-19 says 453 people have died from the coronavirus while isolating themselves since June.

In Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, hospitals began setting up makeshift intensive care units in mid-June. Many patients wait several days before being admitted. Oxygen tanks were deployed on the sidewalks.

An emergency room at a public hospital in Bandung City closed earlier this week after running out of oxygen amid panic shopping fueled by the spike in infections in the provincial capital of West Java, Yaya Mulyana said. , deputy mayor of the city.

FAR BEHIND THE PEAK OF INDIA

However, Indonesia is far behind the peak of India. India recorded more than 4,000,000 daily cases and more than 4,000 daily deaths in May during the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country. However, India has started to see a drop in the number of cases since mid-May.

Read: India reports 38,792 new cases of Covid-19, 624 deaths in 24 hours

Currently, India has less than 40,000 cases since last week, however, the death toll remains volatile as some states revise their data. However, the government has asked citizens and authorities to be vigilant and restrictions have been placed on travel, gatherings and religious holidays. Tourist destinations in the north of the country saw a rush, followed by strict restrictions were imposed.

STUDY INDICATES MANY MORE INFECTIONS

A serological study released over the weekend by the Jakarta government found that 44.5%, or 4.7 million, of the city’s 10.6 million residents had Covid-19 antibodies as of March.

This compares to just 8.1% of confirmed cases, most likely asymptomatic, according to the study conducted in collaboration with the University of Indonesia, the Eijkman Institute and CDC Indonesia.

Some public health experts believe the scale of the epidemic is vastly underestimated.

VACCINATION

With the growing number of cases in the country, experts are pushing for more vaccinations. Scientists have estimated that while it is true that people recovering from the virus have some immunity, but it is not known how long this lasts.

Read: Children coming to Delhi hospitals with post-Covid symptoms: report

According to data from the country’s health ministry, cited by CNN, 18% of the population has been fully vaccinated. However, Indonesia has mainly relied on the Chinese Sinovac Covid vaccine and concerns have been expressed about the vaccine’s effectiveness against new variants. According to reports, many health workers have tested positive and a dozen had to be hospitalized after being vaccinated, according to the SCC.

JAB CHINESE SALES POSTPONED TO CRITICISM

An Indonesian pharmaceutical company has postponed a plan to sell a Chinese vaccine against Covid-19 directly to the public, as health experts criticized that such commercial programs could bypass vulnerable groups in a country that promised free vaccines to all.

The move came as coronavirus cases and deaths from the virus hit record highs, pushing the healthcare system near breaking point in parts of the densely populated island of Java.

State-owned pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma said on Monday it had suspended plans to sell the Sinopharm vaccine to allow more time to explain it to the public.

“For now, we have postponed it after it has generated a lot of interest,” said Novia Valentina, spokesperson for Kimia Farma Apotek, a subsidiary of the state-owned company.