AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi scans PM Modi’s third wave of coronavirus preparedness





Image Source: PTI The head of AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi Taking a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to usher in a slew of new projects in the coming days, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned on Wednesday whether the prime minister was “preparing to fight against the third wave of the coronavirus ”through such events. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Varanasi on July 15 and lay the foundations for several development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore. It will also virtually launch a newly built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and a host of other greats. draft tickets July 16. In a tweet, the head of AIMIM said: “/ @ PMOIndia’s preparation for third wave – Blame the people, 60% drop in vaccination, inaugurate 5 star hotels” The Muslim leader also alleged that there had been a drop in the number of vaccinations nationwide. Notably, on Tuesday, the Center also admitted that there had been a drop in the average daily coronavirus vaccination since June 21. According to data available on the CoWIN platform, an average of 61.14 lakh doses of vaccine were administered daily in the week of June 21-27, which fell to 41.92 lakh doses per day during the week. following from June 28 to July 4. ALSO READ: Gandhinagar gets India’s first 5-star hotel on top of a train station Owaisi also said that blaming the population is also part of the Centre’s plan to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic. Crowds at hill stations and markets where people are not wearing masks or following Covid-19 protocols are a matter of concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, calling the scenes that unfolded. in several parts of the country bad. . ALSO READ: Won’t Let Him Return As UP CM In 2022, Says Owaisi; “Challenge accepted”, answers Yogi Adityanath Latest news from India

