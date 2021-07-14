Politics
Boris Johnson Says Those Guilty Of Racist Abuse Against Online Footballers Will Be Banned From Matches | UK News
Football ban orders will be amended to cover racism online following social media abuse directed at England players, Boris Johnson told MPs.
the Prime Minister said the change would mean “if you are guilty of racist online abuse against footballers, you will not go to the game”.
“No ifs, no buts. No exemptions and no excuses,” he told the Commons.
Mr Johnson reiterated his condemnation of the racist abuse on social media made in England with the stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.
The trio missed their kicks in England defeat on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Sunday.
But Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of giving racism the ‘green light’ and of trying to stir up a ‘culture war’ over the issue of England players kneeling before matches to protest racial injustice.
Mr Johnson’s engagement follows on from work calling for the extension of football ban orders to cover up online abuse.
Reacting to the news, party shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said: “If Boris Johnson wanted to expand the football ban orders to include online racism, he could have done so there is. long time ago. When will he put words into action? “
Restraining orders allow magistrates to bar individuals from attending matches in the UK if convicted of relevant offenses, but currently do not cover incidents online.
They can last between three and 10 years and are largely imposed for crimes of violence and public order.
Analysis by Beth Rigby, Political Writer
Labor believe this could be an inflection point.
Their assessment is that the Conservatives have started a crop war over the kneeling issue and found themselves on the wrong side of the argument.
A return to the image of the “bad party” is something all recent Conservative leaders have been keen to avoid, and Boris Johnson is no different.
Little surprise, he came to the Commons armed with an announcement – a proposed stadium ban for football fans convicted of racial abuse online.
Labor is already saying all of this could have been done before, and it is true that Theresa May and David Cameron’s commitments to tackle this issue in the past have had little noticeable impact.
Will this be the point ministers seize on and meaningfully compel social media companies to do more? Mr Johnson needs it.
Otherwise, he can expect more of what he’s been through today – with controversial comments from his journalistic background used to suggest he’s part of the problem.
A petition calling for a ban on racist matches garnered more than a million signatures in two days.
Shaista Aziz, Amna Abdullatif and Huda Jawad – who call themselves the three hijabis in reference to their heritage and dress – created the petition on Monday.
Mr Johnson met with representatives from Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram on Tuesday at number 10 to discuss the issue of abuse on their platforms.
The Prime Minister said he “made it clear to them that we would legislate to address this problem in the online mischief bill”, warning: “Unless they remove hate and racism from their platforms , they will face fines of up to 10% of their worldwide income. “
Sir Keir challenged Mr Johnson on the issue as the pair clashed over the Prime Minister’s questions.
He said the Prime Minister “cannot go both ways”, stressing that at one point Mr Johnson did not criticize supporters who mocked England players by taking the knee.
Responding to Sir Keir asking if he regretted it, Mr Johnson replied: “We have made it clear that no one should boo the England team.”
Asked about the matter on June 7, the Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters England supporters should “side with” the Three Lions but refused to condemn England fans who booed players for taking the knee before their preparatory matches for Euro 2020.
“The Prime Minister supports the rights of individuals to demonstrate,” said the spokesperson, adding: “By taking the knee, in particular, the Prime Minister is more focused on action than on gestures.”
Labor leader referred to Priti Patel’s description that the knee was ‘gestural politics’ – and England defender Tyrone Mings accusing the Minister of the Interior of having “stoked the fire”, asking, “He’s right, isn’t he?”
“I would like to reiterate my support, our support, our full support for our fantastic team and I support them in the way they show solidarity with their friends facing racism”, replied the Prime Minister.
“The Home Secretary has faced racism and prejudice throughout his career of a kind he can never imagine, and she has taken practical steps to bring black officers into the police force. and minorities in record numbers. “
Earlier today, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that criticism of Ms Patel’s remarks about the knee grip was “unusual” and “strange”.
“I thought the comments on Priti Patel were unusual, strange, because she spoke very movingly in the House of Commons about her own racist experiences and suffering,” he said.
Sir Keir accused Mr Johnson of “trying to stoke a culture war” on the issue ahead of the tournament and said ministers are now backing down now that they “realized they were on the wrong side” .
He said, “Why else would a Conservative MP brag about not watching his own team?” Why else would another Conservative MP say that Marcus Rashford spends too much time playing politics when he is in fact trying to feed children the government does not want?
“And why will the Prime Minister refuse again and again – even now – to condemn those who boo our players for speaking out against racism?
“What does this England team symbolize that this Conservative Party is so afraid of?”
The Prime Minister declared that he “does not want to engage in a political culture war of any kind, I want to continue to deliver for the people of this country”.
Mr Johnson said Commons was “united” in admiring the team, adding: “We stand up for them and what we do is take practical steps to combat racism – change the regime. ‘ban football, impose fines on online businesses, and we’ll use more legislation if necessary – just like we used the threat of legislation to stop the European Super League. “
Responding to an urgent Labor question after PMQs, Home Secretary Victoria Atkins said the issue of the football ban orders was “complex” because “some of the trolls who have targeted some members of the ‘team this weekend are abroad “.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-says-people-guilty-of-racist-abuse-of-footballers-online-will-be-banned-from-matches-12355663
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]