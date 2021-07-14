Boris Johnson Says Those Guilty Of Racist Abuse Against Online Footballers Will Be Banned From Matches | UK News

Football ban orders will be amended to cover racism online following social media abuse directed at England players, Boris Johnson told MPs.

the Prime Minister said the change would mean “if you are guilty of racist online abuse against footballers, you will not go to the game”.

“No ifs, no buts. No exemptions and no excuses,” he told the Commons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Hundreds of people leave messages of support on the Rashford mural



Mr Johnson reiterated his condemnation of the racist abuse on social media made in England with the stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

The trio missed their kicks in England defeat on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Sunday.

But Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the PM of giving racism the ‘green light’ and of trying to stir up a ‘culture war’ over the issue of England players kneeling before matches to protest racial injustice.

Mr Johnson’s engagement follows on from work calling for the extension of football ban orders to cover up online abuse.

Reacting to the news, party shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said: “If Boris Johnson wanted to expand the football ban orders to include online racism, he could have done so there is. long time ago. When will he put words into action? “

Restraining orders allow magistrates to bar individuals from attending matches in the UK if convicted of relevant offenses, but currently do not cover incidents online.

They can last between three and 10 years and are largely imposed for crimes of violence and public order.

Analysis by Beth Rigby, Political Writer Labor believe this could be an inflection point. Their assessment is that the Conservatives have started a crop war over the kneeling issue and found themselves on the wrong side of the argument. A return to the image of the “bad party” is something all recent Conservative leaders have been keen to avoid, and Boris Johnson is no different. Little surprise, he came to the Commons armed with an announcement – a proposed stadium ban for football fans convicted of racial abuse online. Labor is already saying all of this could have been done before, and it is true that Theresa May and David Cameron’s commitments to tackle this issue in the past have had little noticeable impact. Will this be the point ministers seize on and meaningfully compel social media companies to do more? Mr Johnson needs it. Otherwise, he can expect more of what he’s been through today – with controversial comments from his journalistic background used to suggest he’s part of the problem.

A petition calling for a ban on racist matches garnered more than a million signatures in two days.

Shaista Aziz, Amna Abdullatif and Huda Jawad – who call themselves the three hijabis in reference to their heritage and dress – created the petition on Monday.

Mr Johnson met with representatives from Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram on Tuesday at number 10 to discuss the issue of abuse on their platforms.

The Prime Minister said he “made it clear to them that we would legislate to address this problem in the online mischief bill”, warning: “Unless they remove hate and racism from their platforms , they will face fines of up to 10% of their worldwide income. “

Sir Keir challenged Mr Johnson on the issue as the pair clashed over the Prime Minister’s questions.

He said the Prime Minister “cannot go both ways”, stressing that at one point Mr Johnson did not criticize supporters who mocked England players by taking the knee.

Responding to Sir Keir asking if he regretted it, Mr Johnson replied: “We have made it clear that no one should boo the England team.”

Asked about the matter on June 7, the Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters England supporters should “side with” the Three Lions but refused to condemn England fans who booed players for taking the knee before their preparatory matches for Euro 2020.

“The Prime Minister supports the rights of individuals to demonstrate,” said the spokesperson, adding: “By taking the knee, in particular, the Prime Minister is more focused on action than on gestures.”

Labor leader referred to Priti Patel’s description that the knee was ‘gestural politics’ – and England defender Tyrone Mings accusing the Minister of the Interior of having “stoked the fire”, asking, “He’s right, isn’t he?”

“I would like to reiterate my support, our support, our full support for our fantastic team and I support them in the way they show solidarity with their friends facing racism”, replied the Prime Minister.

“The Home Secretary has faced racism and prejudice throughout his career of a kind he can never imagine, and she has taken practical steps to bring black officers into the police force. and minorities in record numbers. “

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Comments about Priti Patel “odd”



Earlier today, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News that criticism of Ms Patel’s remarks about the knee grip was “unusual” and “strange”.

“I thought the comments on Priti Patel were unusual, strange, because she spoke very movingly in the House of Commons about her own racist experiences and suffering,” he said.

Sir Keir accused Mr Johnson of “trying to stoke a culture war” on the issue ahead of the tournament and said ministers are now backing down now that they “realized they were on the wrong side” .

He said, “Why else would a Conservative MP brag about not watching his own team?” Why else would another Conservative MP say that Marcus Rashford spends too much time playing politics when he is in fact trying to feed children the government does not want?

“And why will the Prime Minister refuse again and again – even now – to condemn those who boo our players for speaking out against racism?

“What does this England team symbolize that this Conservative Party is so afraid of?”

The Prime Minister declared that he “does not want to engage in a political culture war of any kind, I want to continue to deliver for the people of this country”.

Mr Johnson said Commons was “united” in admiring the team, adding: “We stand up for them and what we do is take practical steps to combat racism – change the regime. ‘ban football, impose fines on online businesses, and we’ll use more legislation if necessary – just like we used the threat of legislation to stop the European Super League. “

Responding to an urgent Labor question after PMQs, Home Secretary Victoria Atkins said the issue of the football ban orders was “complex” because “some of the trolls who have targeted some members of the ‘team this weekend are abroad “.