Geopolitical indicators that India cannot ignore

By DC Pathak:

President Xi Jinping’s long speech in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on the occasion of the CCP’s centenary celebration on July 1 and US President Joe Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress earlier on April 29 provide inputs significant on the contemporary world scene which has been marked by a developing bipolarity between the US-led West and the remnant of the world of Cold War-era communism now led by China. In this equation, Pakistan’s current profile is important to India in determining the latter’s strategic framework. The two presidents have defined their national and international policies at length, which makes it easy to identify the axes of their future approach and to get an idea of ​​how, in their own way, the two countries envisioned their role as superpower. Pakistan’s current strategy is to be on the right side of the Biden regime without neglecting its closeness to its “all-weather friend” China. India has all the elements in place to firmly decide not only its strategy for South Asia, but also its long-term approach to the developing global scenario.

In Tiananmen Square, Xi Jinping dressed in Mao costume said the Chinese nation – comprising “Chinese people of all ethnicities” – had achieved the first centenary goal of building a “moderately prosperous” society that solved the ” historical problem of absolute poverty ”’and was now moving towards the second goal of making China a great’ modern socialist country ‘. Recalling how the salvos of the Russian October Revolution brought Marxism-Leninism to China and how the CCP was born in 1921 to seek “happiness for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Xi argued that The establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949 was a victory of the “new democratic revolution” over “imperialism, feudalism and bureaucratic capitalism”. He warned that the days when the Chinese nation could be “intimidated and mistreated” by others are over and that any attempt by anyone to do so “will come up against the great wall of steel forged by the Chinese people.”

The Chinese president spoke of “socialism with Chinese characteristics” which believed in rule-based governance and a healthy system of intra-party regulations. In tracing the history of the CCP, he only put Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaping at the top and obviously identified himself mainly with these two ideologues. This was reflected in Xi’s proposition that “China has transformed from a highly centralized planned economy to a socialist market economy, shifting the country from isolation to an economy open to the outside world. all levels”. Xi claimed that China has become the world’s second-largest economy, raising the standard of living of the people from “bare subsistence to an overall level of moderate prosperity.” This confirms the view that Xi Jinping continues to follow the economic path to become a superpower while maintaining a strong military position.

The Chinese president presented the “Belt and Road” initiative as China’s new achievement by offering “development opportunities to the world.” He emphasized the acceleration of the modernization of national defense and the armed forces and asserted that “a strong country must have a strong army”. President Joe Biden’s speech to Congress at the end of his 100 days of administration also devoted more to the American domestic scene and, while defining the American position on various aspects of international relations, emphasized the response. American threats “jointly with its allies”. . The speech avoided any aggressive connotation. Biden spoke of rebuilding the nation after the worst economic crisis caused by the pandemic and spoke at length about the US bailout, the family plan, and the jobs plan – the latter in particular has been described as a “pass plan. blue to build America ”. He focused on “revitalizing our democracy” and said from the outset that “white supremacy is terrorism”. He called for unity “to heal the soul of the nation” and strongly recommended gun control.

On the world stage, Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping an autocrat who was “serious about becoming the world’s largest and most consistent nation” and warned China that if the United States welcomes competition, they would do anything to defend America’s interests at all levels. – he referred to unfair trade practices, theft of intellectual property and the military defense of the Indo-Pacific in this regard. Regarding Russia, President Biden said that “we do not want an escalation but there will be consequences for its actions”. Stressing the importance of the United States’ alliance with NATO, Biden said that “we are back to stay” to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms. President Biden and Xi Jinping both used the terms “rebuilding our nation” and “rejuvenating the Chinese nation” as respective themes, giving the impression of being preoccupied with their domestic scenario. However, their speeches also suggested a slow but sharp ideological polarization between them as world powers, based on the rival systems of a pluralist democratic order on the one hand and a one-party dictatorship on the other. Xi Jinping did not mention India and Biden has been silent on the Sino-Pakistani military alliance.

The Chinese president glorified the role of the PLA which is now being strengthened in the Ladakh sector under the leadership of an independent general – this can be read as a message for India. President Biden spoke of “terrorism having metastasized” – claiming that Al Qaeda and ISIS were still there – but made no reference to Pakistan, whose patronage by Islamic extremists was globally recognized. Presumably, the Biden administration attached paramount importance to Pakistan as a useful factor in relations with Afghanistan. This should worry India. If President Biden’s scheme, Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China has no consequences for the United States in terms of US global goals, then the Sino-Pakistani axis that has opened the prospect for these two hostile neighbors to plan joint acts of aggression on our borders, is a threat that India should face alone and prepare for it.

The axis would create difficulties for India in Afghanistan and add to India’s concerns in Kashmir. In the prevailing global scenario, India must be on the side of the United States as the leader of the democratic world against the advance of China and be an active member of QUAD, maintain a strong bilateral friendship with Russia, insist to have a place on the Afghanistan roundtable, to deal with Pakistan with a strong hand on the LOC and to develop the capacity to stretch China throughout the LAC in the event of aggression from that country. While diplomatic support from friendly countries would be expected, India must muster military capabilities to face the Sino-Pakistani axis alone, especially in the Ladakh sector. (IANS)