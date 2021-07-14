LIVE: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to be House Leader in Rajya Sabha | India News





July 14, 2021, 9:29 PM Glad to welcome Foreign Secy HV Shringla to New York. He will participate in 2 high-level events at the Security Council held by the French presidency and will also call on the UN Secy Gen Antnio Guterres. India will take over the presidency of the UNSC in August: Indian Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti. July 14, 2021, 21:26 ISRO reported having successfully completed the hot test today of the Vikas Liquid Propellant Engine for the L110 Base Liquid Stage of the GSLV MkIII Human Capability Vehicle, as part of the engine qualification requirements for the program. Gaganyaan. July 14, 2021, 21:20 Telangana reports 749 new cases of #COVID, 605 recoveries and 5 deaths in the past 24 hours. Active cases: 10,203

Total recoveries: 6 19,949

Number of deaths: 3,743 July 14, 2021, 21:13 Tamil Nadu is reporting 2,458 new cases of # COVID19, 3,021 recoveries and 55 deaths in the past 24 hours. Total number of cases 25 26 401

Total recoveries 24 62 244

Number of deaths 33,557 Active cases 30,600 July 14, 2021, 21:12 The Odisha Interior Ministry is asking district collectors and DMs to take preventive measures to maintain public order and ensure the maintenance of essential services in their districts following a 6 hour tape called by left parties against rising prices for fuel and essential items tomorrow. (ANI) July 14, 2021, 9:08 PM The prices of all kinds of alcohol will be increased by 20% from tomorrow in Pondicherry: Excise Service (ANI) July 14, 2021, 15:59 PM Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be the House leader in Rajya Sabha. (PTI) July 14, 2021, 2:00 PM The decision to contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election alone will be made by the party, as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) made the decision in 2014, we have our own strategy: Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole (ANI) July 14, 2021, 13:59 PM BJP National President JP Nadda meets with party workers at party headquarters in Delhi. BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present. BJP National President JP Nadda meets with party workers at party headquarters in Delhi. BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present. pic.twitter.com/S56SfBUstJ ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 13:58 PM Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers demonstrate outside the residence of Minister of State Bharat Bhushan in Ludhiana, demanding the arrest of Lok Insaf (LIP) party deputy Simranjit Singh Bains in a suspected rape case. #LOOK | Punjab: Workers of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demonstrate outside the residence of Minister of State Bharat Bhushan in Ludhiana, demanding the arrest of Lok Insaf (LIP) party deputy Simranjit Singh Bains, in a suspected rape case. pic.twitter.com/VV602eXnsd ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 13:55 Indian envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra congratulates new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in his residence pvt. “I look forward to working with his team to deepen the multi-faceted Indo-Nepalese partnership and people-to-people bonds for common progress and prosperity,” Kwatra said. Indian envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra congratulates new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in his residence pvt. “I look forward to working with his team to deepen the multi-faceted Indo-Nepalese partnership and people-to-people bonds for common progress and prosperity,” Kwatra said. pic.twitter.com/gkCJvhnfwf ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 13:53 Enjoy the conversation with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor today. She assured that her government was doing everything possible to uphold law and order. The swift restoration of normalcy and peace was the top priority: Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar Enjoy the conversation with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor today. She assured that her government was doing everything possible to uphold law and order. The swift restoration of normalcy and peace was the top priority: Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar (photo file) pic.twitter.com/OToIyX9gk8 ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 12:37 The new trade union cabinet meets at 7 LKM, the official residence of the Prime Minister. #LOOK | Delhi: The new trade union cabinet meets at 7 LKM, the official residence of the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/rik0j7kZuL ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 12:36 Sputnik V being part of the Indian vaccination campaign is gradually increasing. The launch of the light Sputnik vaccine is also expected soon: Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev on the results of talks between Russian-Indian foreign ministers in Moscow and bilateral cooperation Sputnik V being part of the Indian vaccination campaign is gradually increasing. The launch of the light Sputnik vaccine is also expected soon: Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev on the results of talks between Russian-Indian foreign ministers in Moscow and bilateral cooperation pic.twitter.com/ApzGonQ9uC ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 12:07 READ ALSO | West Bengal unlikely to completely lift COVID-19 brakes, official says July 14, 2021, 12:04 READ ALSO | Indian military refutes media reports claiming Chinese troops clash with India in Ladakh July 14, 2021, 11:50 Delhi HC has sent a notice to the Center, SEBI and others asking for instructions to take effective action and issue proper guidelines / rules against crypto-asset exchanges in India advertising on national TV without adequate standardized warnings. (ANI) July 14, 2021, 11:48 200 people will go there (towards the Parliament) by bus. We will pay for the fare. We will be sitting outside Parliament while business continues in the House. It will be a peaceful demonstration. Today we will have a meeting and we will plan the strategy: Rakesh Tikait, BKU monsoon session starts July 19 (ANI) July 14, 2021, 11:46 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rudraksh International Convention and Cooperation Center tomorrow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The PM will visit Varanasi tomorrow. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects during the visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rudraksh International Convention and Cooperation Center tomorrow in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The PM will visit Varanasi tomorrow. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects during the visit pic.twitter.com/ovxp6dcmAn ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 11:45 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council meeting begins in Tajikistan “Afghanistan and post-Covid recovery are pressing concerns,” Foreign Minister (EAM) tweeted S Jaishankar Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council meeting begins in Tajikistan “Afghanistan and post-Covid recovery are urgent concerns,” tweeted Foreign Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/IUKdsXVc1M ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 11:26 Supreme Court takes cognizance of Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow Kanwar Yatra amid # COVID19. A bench led by Judge Rohinton F Nariman sends advice to the government of Central and Uttar Pradesh. The court will hear the case on July 16. (ANI) July 14, 2021, 11:25 World Bank Congress, General Secy Rohan Mitra resigns from his post; wrote to the party’s head of state, AR Chowdhury, “The sycophants around you not only caused your downfall, but also led to the party’s ultimate downfall in the state with no visible signs of recovery in the near future “. World Bank Congress, General Secy Rohan Mitra resigns from his post; wrote to the party’s head of state, AR Chowdhury, “The sycophants around you not only caused your downfall, but also led to the party’s ultimate downfall in the state with no visible signs of rebirth in the near future ” pic.twitter.com/yviFecmKDt ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 10:49 Before the monsoon session, the meeting of the parliamentary executive of the Bharatiya Janata party is expected to be held on July 18. A meeting of NDA leaders is also scheduled for the same day: sources Lok Sabha President Om Birla called a multi-stakeholder meeting of leaders on July 18. (photo file) pic.twitter.com/GTtXWmVxiQ ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 Lok Sabha President Om Birla called a multi-stakeholder meeting of leaders on July 18. July 14, 2021, 10:29 AM On the night of July 13-14, a flashing red light was observed by troops in the Arnia sector. The warning troops fired from their position towards the flashing red light, allowing a reversal. The searched area. Nothing found yet: Border Security Force (BSF) (ANI) July 14, 2021, 10:29 AM Foreign Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tajikistan . (ANI) July 14, 2021, 10:28 Heavy rains cause waterlogging in the Sion region of Mumbai. Maharashtra | Heavy rains cause waterlogging in the Sion region of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/g9dNGPI62Y ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021 July 14, 2021, 10:27 Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began his dowry fast. The dowry fast is organized by Gandhian organizations, according to the governor’s office The governor will join the protest in Gandhi Bhavan from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. today: governor’s office Kerala | Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began his dowry fast. The dowry fast is organized by Gandhian organizations, according to the governor’s office The governor will join the protest at Gandhi Bhavan from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. today: Office of the Governor pic.twitter.com/HrHVwuDxH6 ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/india-breaking-and-latest-live-news-updates-covid-19-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-lockdown-unlock-delhi-narendra-modi-imd-monsoon-rains-modi-cabinet-meet-kappa-mumbai-congress-zomato-tokyo-olympics-mamata-banerjee-calcutta-high-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos