Boris Johnson poll rating drops to 9-month low (and women like it less)

Public satisfaction with Boris Johnson and the government has fallen to its lowest level in nine months, an exclusive poll for The Standard revealed on Wednesday.

The Ipsos MORI survey, which showed a greater drop in the satisfaction of women, was carried out after Matt hancock resigned as Health Secretary following an affair with an assistant in which he violated social distancing guidelines and as concerns grew over governments’ handling of the Covid pandemic -19.

It revealed that 55% of adults are dissatisfied with the government, up seven percentage points from last month, with just 35% satisfied, down nine points.

The results give a net satisfaction score of -20, down from minus four in June, the government’s worst score since last October.

The breakdown by sex shows a particularly marked drop in net satisfaction among women by 21 points, against 11 for men.

The trend is similar for the Prime Minister, with dissatisfied at 54%, up seven points, satisfied at 38%, down six points, for a net score of -16, against minus three last month, again. once the worst since last October. year.

Mr Johnson’s net satisfaction with women fell by 17 points, while that of men by nine points.

However, headline voting intentions show the Tories still enjoy a nine-point lead over Labor, with 40 percent to 31 percent, with both parties dropping four points in June.

The lingering gap highlights the mountain facing Sir Keir Starmer to give his party a chance to regain power.

Last October, Labor was five points ahead of the Tories as the government was embroiled in free school meals against footballer Marcus Rashford and a public row with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham over support for Covid- 19.

The Liberal Democrats are now up seven points to 13% after their surprise by-election victory in the previous Tory stronghold of Chesham and Amersham in mid-June.

Some Tory MPs blamed the revelations about Mr Hancock for the party’s failure to win the Batley and Spen by-election on July 1, which Labor held with just 323 votes.

The survey was conducted between July 2 and July 8.

The Prime Minister also delayed the full end of the lockdown by a month until July 19 and Covid-19 cases have surged, fueled by the Delta variant, with the government accused of being too slow to put the lockdown on. India on red list of countries to restrict travel to UK.

The survey found that 43% of adults believe the government is mismanaging the coronavirus crisis, up five points since June, with 41% saying it is doing well, down three points, giving a net score minus two compared to plus last six months.

The finding suggests that Mr Johnsons’ vaccine rebound from the UK’s leading jabs rollout may wear off.

Keiran Pedley, Ipsos MORI’s policy director, said: Johnson and his government will be concerned that current public satisfaction scores are the lowest since last October, although the Tories are happy to still be comfortably ahead of Labor in terms of voter preference.

However, it is less clear where we will have come from party conference season.

We should expect that what happens when the final Covid restrictions are relaxed, and how that is handled this summer, will play a big role in the position of public opinion this fall.

Although the economy is starting to pick up as restrictions have been relaxed, public optimism about the future has sagged.

Forty-seven percent expect the economy to improve in the next 12 months, down six points from June, and 36 percent think it will get worse, up five points .

Net economic optimism now stands at +11 compared to +22 last month.

* Ipsos MORI interviewed a representative sample of 1,053 adults aged 18 and over in Great Britain. The interviews were carried out by telephone: from July 2 to July 8, 2021. The data are weighted to correspond to the profile of the population.

