Xi-Biden summit draws closer to US diplomat Wendy Shermans’ visit to China

Washington is sending a senior diplomat to China next week on a visit seen as an essential first step towards a potential leadership summit between the two powers.

Under Secretary of State Wendy sherman will meet with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng in Tianjin, where they will discuss the possibility of a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a source said.

Such a meeting is seen as essential to pave the way for further engagement between the President Joe biden and its Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

A meeting in 2013 between then-Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Getty Images

Sherman’s visit will also provide a rare opportunity for engagement ahead of the next phase of Bidens China’s policy, as his contact for Asia, Kurt Campbell, puts the finishing touches on a review that will provide recommendations for future policy directions. of the American administration.

Biden will participate in a virtual meeting of the Apec Forum on Friday. It’s unclear if there are plans to talk to Xi at that time, but some have raised the possibility of a meeting taking place at the October G20 meeting in Rome.

After [Campbells] review, it’s time to make contact and for both parties to get a feel for how the relationship is going, the source said, on condition of anonymity.

Sherman and Xies’ meeting will be the first face-to-face meeting since March, when senior diplomats from both countries had a heated exchange in Alaska. Qin Gang, who is expected to succeed Cui Tiankai as Chinese envoy to the United States, is expected to leave for Washington by the end of July, after the handover of Cui who is on the verge of completing quarantine, also said. sources.

The intense rivalry between Beijing and Washington continued under the Biden administration, with increasing tensions over almost every aspect of relations, trade and technology in Taiwan and the South China Sea, as well as allegations of China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang.

The story continues

Washington has stepped up its rhetoric on Xinjiang Tuesday, warning US companies with interests in the region that they risk breaking US law and could face serious consequences if they continue to operate as usual there.

The US opinion cited forced labor, intrusive surveillance and the prosecution of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uighur population in the region. Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals who do not leave supply chains, businesses and / or investments related to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating US law.

The United States also marked the fifth anniversary of a ruling by international tribunals rejecting most of China’s claims in the South China Sea, with a statement Sunday from Blinken calling on Beijing to end provocative acts in the way. disputed navigable. He also reaffirmed that the mutual defense treaty with the Philippines included a commitment to respond if attacked by China.

Campbell said last week that the United States would significantly strengthen our game in Southeast Asia, but made it clear that Washington does not support the independence of Taiwan, one of Beijing’s red lines, while continuing to foster a strong informal relationship with the autonomous island.

Despite these tensions, the two countries have opened limited channels for climate cooperation, with US climate envoy John Kerry meeting his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Shanghai in April.

Shi Yinhong, researcher on US-China relations, said communications between the two countries resumed after the Alaska summit, which is an improvement over the lack of contact that marked the final months of the Donald Trump era.

But that does not indicate a return to the regular diplomatic dialogues of the past, as the United States has raised the bar in the already stormy confrontation with new dimensions such as cybertechnology, he said.

As the rivalry continues to intensify, it is increasingly important for both sides to focus on crisis prevention and conflict management. But it is not expected, even for future dialogue at higher levels, that the confrontation in a major area of ​​bilateral relations will be reversed.

Sherman, 71, is best known for her role in the Iran nuclear deal negotiations. She was appointed to the State Department’s No. 2 position in April and visited Southeast Asia and Europe in May, with the China issue high on the agenda.

In an interview with The New York Times in June, Sherman was asked about the development of Bidens’ strategy in China. These are not relationships of trust. They are relationships of respect. You can earn respect for everyone’s interests and ensure that your interests are respected, she said.

More from South China Morning Post:

This article Xi-Biden summit draws closer to US diplomat Wendy Shermans’ visit to China first appeared on South China Morning Post

For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.