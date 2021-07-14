Smriti Irani’s Cabinet chart shows what’s wrong with human resource management in Modi’s government

Text size:

A-

A +

The big makeover that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to his cabinet has made a lot of talk. And yet, what has been relatively less talked about is a relevant development: the kidnapping of a wallet from Smriti Irani. This is relevant because it is the Iranian trajectory in government that indicates precisely what is wrong with Modi’s human resource management skills.

The deputy for Amethi, who previously held both the ministries of textiles and women and child development, now retains only the latter. A surprising move, given that Irani won Amethi’s big win in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is expected to be rewarded with “plum wallets”. Only his dismal career as minister in the first Modi government could explain his current portfolios considered less fleshy in the corridors of power.

But having kept his head down in the current mandate and having aroused no controversy, Smriti Irani did not quite deserve to be dispossessed of a portfolio, or even a promotion. Of course, Irani may not have done any groundbreaking work in the past two years, but he also doesn’t have multiple ministers in this government.

When Irani was an amateur administrator and had no real political success behind her, she was entrusted with the prestigious Ministry of Human Resources Development (now Ministry of Education), and later the delicate Ministry of Information and broadcasting. But now, as the 45-year-old has gained some political and governance experience, she appears to have received a rough deal.

His graph does not quite match, or does not reflect any hint at, the power of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command in terms of human resource planning.

Read also : Did you laugh at the bad English Mansukh Mandaviya? You won Modi votes plus

The climb before the steep fall

When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he had seasoned hands like Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley to hold important positions in his cabinet. But Modi was also very raw, with faces that didn’t have much administrative experience. The HR crisis in his government, in fact, has often been mentioned.

Smriti Irani belonged to the latter category and Modi created a big surprise by handing him the Ministry of Education. The rest, as they say, is history. Irani has stumbled from one controversy to another, and on his own, has often given the government bad press.

Of ‘fake diploma’ at his remark from Yale, to make Sanskrit compulsory as a third language in Kendriya Vidyalayas and to order schools to observe December 25 as Good Governance Day at the Rohith Vemula Irani incident was in the news for all bad reasons.

This showed to what extent Smriti Irani was not ready to take on such delicate responsibilities, which require a good balance. His bossy with senior officials and the media was a classic case of being given too much, too soon.

Irani’s rise has been brutal, going from a fiercely public to Narendra Modi, making media remarks against him during the Gujarat riots of 2002, to becoming national chairperson of the BJP women’s wing, MP of Rajya Sabha of Gujarat then Minister of the Union. His fall, however, was also steep.

It was ceded from the HRD portfolio in mid-2016, rehabilitated with the I&B ministry in mid-2017, and then removed from that portfolio after another round of nonsense.

It was obvious that Modi had made a mistake in giving the leader of the go-getters enormous responsibilities so early.

Read also : Why Yogi Adityanath ignores Akhilesh, Mayawati, Priyanka but welcomes Owaisi to UP

The second coming

Irani was all but deregistered by the time the BJP began to prepare for the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha. After all, she hadn’t won an election (even though she had fought fiercely against Chandni Chowk and Amethi) and had proven to be a handicap in government.

But the 2019 election changed everything. With this one victory in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi, Irani became the giant slayer, the fiery asset the BJP needed. The victory meant that the actor-turned-politician had established his importance, and in the future, Modi and Amit Shah would be hard-pressed to ignore him. The BJP, in fact, hastens to brandish it when it needs to launch an attack against Rahul Gandhi.

In Modi 2.0, Irani was therefore to be rewarded with portfolios considered more crucial. All ministries are, of course, important and it is unfair to label some as not. But it cannot be denied that some portfolios have more prestige than others and are associated with “promotions”.

Smriti Irani has pretty much stuck to the script over the past couple of years. She scored a big victory, almost a medal the BJP can flaunt for decades to come, worked calmly and cautiously, not inviting controversy or unnecessary attention. Significant when many Modi ministers found themselves in rows because of Nirmala Sitharaman’s lukewarm management of the economy and her flippant “I don’t eat onions” remarks to the condemned of Anurag Thakurgoli maaro salon koslogan, to Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter war and more. While some of them have been fired, others are rewarded, Thakur is an example.

Read also : The BJP has its post-second wave policy ready from perception to management of expectations

The gross affair

In all of this, Irani parting with a portfolio seems shocking. Especially when the BJP jostles over a total of 11 women ministers in the new council highest in 17 years. But outside of finance, women deprived of key portfolios tell us something, and the Smriti Iranis case tells us even more.

What are his qualifications, some ask. Well, Harsh Vardhan is a doctor, and his handling of the Department of Health and the pandemic tells us enough about why qualifications don’t exactly translate into good governance.

Yes, Irani was included in the important Cabinet committee on political affairs. But is that enough for a minister who is now 7 years in government, won a massive political victory, and is one of your most popular female faces?

The policy is to reward what someone brings to your table. Jyotiraditya Scindia, although imported by Congress, has been given the key Ministry of Civil Aviation at a time when the issue of Air India divestment is the top priority for the government as it has won back an entire state . By this logic, Irani also achieved an unprecedented victory with Amethi. Smriti Irani may have caused problems during Modi’s first term, but if the prime minister could trust Scindia whose administrative capacity we only know from his previous terms as minister of state in the government of the UPA, the MP for Amethi certainly deserved another chance.

The BJP leadership gave Irani far more responsibility than it could handle in 2014, almost setting it up for failure. And now, while she had a good chance to turn the tide by taking on key positions, she’s being kept on the outskirts.

Smriti Irani’s chart was all wrong, even reversed. She should have been slowly brought into the terrain of unknown governance, and then allowed to win promotions. This shows exactly why the weak bench resistance and poor performance of Cabinet Narendra Modi may have as much to do with the planning of the Prime Minister as the capabilities of his soldiers.

Opinions are personal.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram