Politics
Smriti Irani’s Cabinet chart shows what’s wrong with human resource management in Modi’s government
Text size:
The big makeover that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to his cabinet has made a lot of talk. And yet, what has been relatively less talked about is a relevant development: the kidnapping of a wallet from Smriti Irani. This is relevant because it is the Iranian trajectory in government that indicates precisely what is wrong with Modi’s human resource management skills.
The deputy for Amethi, who previously held both the ministries of textiles and women and child development, now retains only the latter. A surprising move, given that Irani won Amethi’s big win in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and is expected to be rewarded with “plum wallets”. Only his dismal career as minister in the first Modi government could explain his current portfolios considered less fleshy in the corridors of power.
But having kept his head down in the current mandate and having aroused no controversy, Smriti Irani did not quite deserve to be dispossessed of a portfolio, or even a promotion. Of course, Irani may not have done any groundbreaking work in the past two years, but he also doesn’t have multiple ministers in this government.
When Irani was an amateur administrator and had no real political success behind her, she was entrusted with the prestigious Ministry of Human Resources Development (now Ministry of Education), and later the delicate Ministry of Information and broadcasting. But now, as the 45-year-old has gained some political and governance experience, she appears to have received a rough deal.
His graph does not quite match, or does not reflect any hint at, the power of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command in terms of human resource planning.
Read also : Did you laugh at the bad English Mansukh Mandaviya? You won Modi votes plus
The climb before the steep fall
When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he had seasoned hands like Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley to hold important positions in his cabinet. But Modi was also very raw, with faces that didn’t have much administrative experience. The HR crisis in his government, in fact, has often been mentioned.
Smriti Irani belonged to the latter category and Modi created a big surprise by handing him the Ministry of Education. The rest, as they say, is history. Irani has stumbled from one controversy to another, and on his own, has often given the government bad press.
Of ‘fake diploma’ at his remark from Yale, to make Sanskrit compulsory as a third language in Kendriya Vidyalayas and to order schools to observe December 25 as Good Governance Day at the Rohith Vemula Irani incident was in the news for all bad reasons.
This showed to what extent Smriti Irani was not ready to take on such delicate responsibilities, which require a good balance. His bossy with senior officials and the media was a classic case of being given too much, too soon.
Irani’s rise has been brutal, going from a fiercely public to Narendra Modi, making media remarks against him during the Gujarat riots of 2002, to becoming national chairperson of the BJP women’s wing, MP of Rajya Sabha of Gujarat then Minister of the Union. His fall, however, was also steep.
It was ceded from the HRD portfolio in mid-2016, rehabilitated with the I&B ministry in mid-2017, and then removed from that portfolio after another round of nonsense.
It was obvious that Modi had made a mistake in giving the leader of the go-getters enormous responsibilities so early.
Read also : Why Yogi Adityanath ignores Akhilesh, Mayawati, Priyanka but welcomes Owaisi to UP
The second coming
Irani was all but deregistered by the time the BJP began to prepare for the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha. After all, she hadn’t won an election (even though she had fought fiercely against Chandni Chowk and Amethi) and had proven to be a handicap in government.
But the 2019 election changed everything. With this one victory in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi, Irani became the giant slayer, the fiery asset the BJP needed. The victory meant that the actor-turned-politician had established his importance, and in the future, Modi and Amit Shah would be hard-pressed to ignore him. The BJP, in fact, hastens to brandish it when it needs to launch an attack against Rahul Gandhi.
In Modi 2.0, Irani was therefore to be rewarded with portfolios considered more crucial. All ministries are, of course, important and it is unfair to label some as not. But it cannot be denied that some portfolios have more prestige than others and are associated with “promotions”.
Smriti Irani has pretty much stuck to the script over the past couple of years. She scored a big victory, almost a medal the BJP can flaunt for decades to come, worked calmly and cautiously, not inviting controversy or unnecessary attention. Significant when many Modi ministers found themselves in rows because of Nirmala Sitharaman’s lukewarm management of the economy and her flippant “I don’t eat onions” remarks to the condemned of Anurag Thakurgoli maaro salon koslogan, to Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Twitter war and more. While some of them have been fired, others are rewarded, Thakur is an example.
Read also : The BJP has its post-second wave policy ready from perception to management of expectations
The gross affair
In all of this, Irani parting with a portfolio seems shocking. Especially when the BJP jostles over a total of 11 women ministers in the new council highest in 17 years. But outside of finance, women deprived of key portfolios tell us something, and the Smriti Iranis case tells us even more.
What are his qualifications, some ask. Well, Harsh Vardhan is a doctor, and his handling of the Department of Health and the pandemic tells us enough about why qualifications don’t exactly translate into good governance.
Yes, Irani was included in the important Cabinet committee on political affairs. But is that enough for a minister who is now 7 years in government, won a massive political victory, and is one of your most popular female faces?
The policy is to reward what someone brings to your table. Jyotiraditya Scindia, although imported by Congress, has been given the key Ministry of Civil Aviation at a time when the issue of Air India divestment is the top priority for the government as it has won back an entire state . By this logic, Irani also achieved an unprecedented victory with Amethi. Smriti Irani may have caused problems during Modi’s first term, but if the prime minister could trust Scindia whose administrative capacity we only know from his previous terms as minister of state in the government of the UPA, the MP for Amethi certainly deserved another chance.
The BJP leadership gave Irani far more responsibility than it could handle in 2014, almost setting it up for failure. And now, while she had a good chance to turn the tide by taking on key positions, she’s being kept on the outskirts.
Smriti Irani’s chart was all wrong, even reversed. She should have been slowly brought into the terrain of unknown governance, and then allowed to win promotions. This shows exactly why the weak bench resistance and poor performance of Cabinet Narendra Modi may have as much to do with the planning of the Prime Minister as the capabilities of his soldiers.
Opinions are personal.
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/politricks/smriti-iranis-cabinet-graph-shows-what-is-wrong-with-hr-management-in-modi-govt/695512/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos