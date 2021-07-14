PM Modi welcomes Cabinet decisions on shipping, animal husbandry and AYUSH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the Cabinet decision to review and realign the programs of the Department of Livestock and Dairy Production, saying the move sets the tone for the transformation of the sector and benefits thousands of people. associated with it.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after the Center decided to revise the programs and implement them under the Special Program for the Livestock Sector over the next five years from this fiscal year into the aim to leverage an investment of 54,618 crores.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

“The dairy and livestock sectors are close to my heart. Today’s Cabinet decision sets the tone for the transformation of the sector. Lakhs of people associated with this sector will win,” Modi tweeted.

The package provides for central government support amounting to 9,800 crore over five years to leverage a total investment of 54,618 crore, according to an official statement.

Modi also welcomed the Cabinet decision approving a program to provide 1,624 crore over five years as a subsidy to Indian shipping lines as part of global tenders launched by ministries and CPSEs for the import of government goods.

“Today’s Cabinet decision will serve as a benefit for Indian shipping companies and strengthen the will to build an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” Modi tweeted.

Regarding the Cabinet approving the continuation of the Ayush national mission as a center-sponsored program for another five years until 2026, the prime minister said the mission will continue to popularize traditional forms of medicine and highlight their benefits in a scientific way.

