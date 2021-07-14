Nicola Sturgeon “misled” Parliament over Donald Trump probe, court said





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Andy Jacobsohn / AFP via Getty Images

Lawyer Aidan ONeill QC told Judge Lord Sandison on Wednesday that Ms Sturgeon did not understand the law on a form of investigation called unexplained wealth orders.

The Court of Session heard that the Holyrood administration was asked last year to investigate how the Trump Organization had succeeded in funding the development of golf courses in Scotland.

The government has been told it may use an unexplained wealth order to investigate Mr. Trump’s finances.

The Scottish Parliament will hold a vote on the unexplained order of wealth in the draft …

But Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament the government could not launch such an investigation and that the responsibility for the investigation lay with the Crown Offices Civil Recovery Unit.

Mr ONeill told the court Ms Sturgeon said the Civil Recovery Unit was politically independent from the Scottish government.

The lawyer said the government’s position subsequently changed. He said then-justice secretary Humza Yousaf later announced that the law allows the Scottish government to launch an investigation into the unexplained wealth order.

Mr ONeill told the court Mr Yousaf was right if the law allowed Scottish ministers to launch such an investigation.

He said Ms Sturgeon did not understand the law and that it was worrying that she did not have a good understanding of the law.

Mr ONeill, who is seeking court leave for a judicial review which he hopes would overturn the Scottish government’s refusal to issue an unexplained wealth order against Mr Trump, added: We know the Prime Minister originally said in July 2020 that any decision on whether to seek an unexplained wealth order is made on behalf of Scottish ministers by the Civil Recovery Unit which reports to the Lord Advocate.

Now there are all kinds of things that could be unpacked from the fact that the law says this is the responsibility of Scottish ministers.

But that was the position set out in July 2020. Now that changed markedly in November 2020 when we see the Prime Minister telling Parliament that the decision whether or not to seek the Unexplained Wealth Ordinance is not up to them. ministers. Rather, he belonged to the Crown Office which operated independently of the Scottish ministers.

This is simply not true and it has been pointed out to them. In the answers, they say yes, it was just not true.

We then get a different position when this time it is the Cabinet Secretary for Justice speaking Humza Yousaf.

He now concedes that the power to ask for an unexplained wealth order formally rests with Scottish ministers.

But he says it is up to the Civil Recovery Unit to independently undertake an investigative role on behalf of Scottish ministers and that this should not be subject to any form of political interference.

Again, this is a changing position.

Strangely enough, the Prime Minister did not understand the law and misled Parliament on this point. It is actually important and worrying if they misunderstood the law once and if they get it wrong, it is very likely that they are not getting the proper advice from the court that they could do it again.

Mr ONeill was speaking at a hearing on Wednesday on how Mr Trump secured funding for the Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire and the Turnberry complex in Ayrshire.

He acts for Avaaz, an international human rights group that seeks to force the government to reverse its decision not to investigate funding for courses.

The Scottish Green Party first called for an unexplained wealth order in February amid questions about how Mr. Trump managed to fund course purchases at Turnberry in 2014 and Menie in 2006.

The UK government introduced the orders in 2018 to facilitate investigations into money laundering and other criminal financial activities.

Patrick Harvie, the Greens’ co-leader, said Mr Trump’s unusual spending pattern and ongoing US civil and criminal cases provided Scottish authorities with grounds to investigate the businessman .

Mr Trump’s son Eric said the claims had “no basis in fact.”

He accused Mr Harvie of making ‘disgusting statements’ which were’ reckless, irresponsible and improper for a member of the Scottish Parliament.

On Wednesday, Mr ONeill said recent developments in the United States had provided the Scottish government with grounds to investigate Mr Trump.

He said former Trump Organizations chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was indicted in New York on alleged tax evasion and fraud.

Mr ONeill said Mr Weisselberg was involved in Mr Trump’s business interests in Scotland.

The lawyer also said that the EU’s money laundering law allows for the investigation of politically exposed persons such as Mr. Trump and their close associates.

He added: Documents filed with Companies House reveal that there are significant assets held by legal entities in Scotland. It is clear that they are linked to the Trump Organization and various people are listed as having a significant interest.

Ruth Crawford QC said the law surrounding judicial reviews meant issues had to be raised in court within three months of the decision being passed.

She said Mr ONeills’ clients failed to act within three months of the Scottish Government’s refusal and the case should not continue.

Ms Crawford also said Mr ONeill misunderstood the unexplained wealth ordinances law and the Scottish government acted legally.

Urging Lord Sandison not to allow Mr ONeills’ client to be subject to judicial review, Ms Crawford added: Such a question is not justiciable. He has no real chance of success.

Lord Sandison said he needed time to think about his decision.

He told the lawyers: I will not make a decision at this point. A decision will be rendered very soon, within the next few days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/nicola-sturgeon-misled-parliament-over-donald-trump-probe-court-told-3307800

