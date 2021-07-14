China’s centenary speech recalls Stalin’s declaration of cold war

In international politics, declarations of aggressive intentions are rare. They are usually masked and will certainly blame the other party for the hostility. Crystal clear expressions of hostility are rare for communist governments, but Chinese leader Xi Jinpings speech this month the centenary of the Chinese Community Parties actually sounds like a war cry, similar to the declarations of conflict made by Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong.

In Moscow, in early February 1946, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin delivered the first volley of the Cold War in a address in boldHe underlined three main points: Marxism-Leninism is an ideology and an economic system fundamentally superior to democratic capitalism; World War II was a test of political systems and one that ensured the viability of the Soviet system; and that war was inevitable as long as monopoly capitalism existed. Capitalism had caused both world wars and it would certainly cause a third world war, he warned. Accordingly, the Soviet people had to prepare for war, devote themselves to achieving the goals of the new five-year plans.

After Stalin’s speech, Washington’s demand for an understanding of Soviet motivations and global ambitions prompted George Kennans to famously Long telegram, and informed Winston Churchills Iron Curtain Speech in Fulton, Missouri, March 5, 1946.

Mao Zedong has made numerous speeches, echoing Stalin’s themes, mutatis mutandis for the Chinese communist system that Maoism is superior to Western ideologies, and even the Soviet interpretation of communism; and that war with the West is inevitable. The sacrifices Mao demanded from the Chinese people exceeded even those Stalin made to Soviet citizens with equally disastrous results for their people and the world.

Seen in this light, Xis’ address appears to be a dangerous statement of impending conflict. His words are as final and as blunt as those of Stalin. Under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), only the party can rule China and allow the country to regain its greatness. According to Xis, the CCP has ruled the country well and will continue to do so, because there is no alternative to its rule. The speech meant that the party’s ambitions are to stay in power, its permanence cannot be questioned and these ambitions include global hegemony.

As China has done in its long history, and as the party has done in its more truncated past, the CCP will not hesitate to resort to war to defeat hostile foreign forces such as the United States in the pursuit of its objectives. These goals would be accomplished by a unified and rejuvenated China. One of the most important implications of Xis’ speech is that China, and its ruling Communist Party, can only be ruled by a great leader, like Xi and Mao in the past.

The Chinese started their Cold War with the United States under Deng Xiaoping, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but the CCP is now confident enough to openly declare remarks about the war. This is a major change. In Xis’ speech, the centrality, infallibility and permanence of the party are emphasized. While the CCP has many weaknesses, lack of legitimacy is its greatest, clarity of intent and determination to rule are not among them. The path Xi identified almost ensures the inevitability of a hot war against the West.

Russian-Ukrainian Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky would have said: you might not be interested in war, but war might be interested in you. While the United States and its allies can hope to avoid even a Cold War, the West will be at one with China as long as the CCP is in power. .

Six months after the official end of World War II, Stalin informed the West that he was in a confrontation. After an imperfect initial response, in 1947, the Truman administration acted forcefully with the Truman Doctrineand the Marshall PlanToday, Xi Jinping informed the United States that it is in a confrontation, and Washington’s response remains incomplete.

Bradley A. Thayer is the co-author ofHow China sees the world: Han centrism and the balance of power in international politics.

Lianchao Han is vice president ofCitizen power initiatives for China. After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, he was one of the founders of the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars. He worked in the United States Senate for 12 years, as legislative counsel and policy director for three senators.