A perfect question for Boris Johnson, mysteries of the crickets and reading of the locked Telegraph
It should have been the week of the Great Redemption when the English football team demonstrated that this island of the scepter remains undefeated and invincible. But three missed penalties, three misdirected kicks on an inflated synthetic leather ball took the national mood from optimism to apprehension. Sadness is as irrational as premature rejoicing. But the hurt is personal. The European title goes to Rome and I, for the first summer in a decade, I am not.
The price of confinement
As I write, later today the government will release statistics that show the pandemic is on the verge of peaking, and even those of us cheering for the easing of lockdown rules have begun. from the cost of a full year in semi-quarantine. I admit that the high price I paid was tantamount to little less than an intellectual and cultural collapse with symptoms that at worst included reading the The telegraph of the day and watch TV during the day.
There were times of hope. Some conservative deputies, members of the Covid Recovery Group, have finally understood that wearing masks is intended to prevent the wearer from spreading the virus, and not from being contaminated by it. But the prospect of convincing the 1922 Committee that there is no theory of liberty which enshrines the right of one man to infect another suffered a setback recently when the Telegraph included a column speculating on the dangerous possibility that some citizens of this semi-paradise had given up their freedom.
Freedom and work
The analysis was constructed, very loosely, around Isaiah Berlin’s 1958 lecture in which he distinguished between positive and negative freedom from freedom from and freedom from. Sadly, the column ignored more recent arguments about practical freedom as distinct from theoretical freedom, the pipe dream that George Bernard Shaw ridiculed as the freedom to have tea at the Ritz for anyone who could afford it.
The absence of arbitrary arrest, religious persecution and repression of minority opinions is generally accepted and protected in liberal democracies. But the freedom to enjoy the benefits available in a libertarian society is rarely universal. A child’s freedom to receive an education commensurate with his talents is enshrined in acts of parliament, United Nations resolutions and the clauses of federal constitutions. But, like old age security, decent housing and the prospect of gainful employment, it is denied to half of the inhabitants of the theoretically democratic world.
The freedom to enjoy the fruits of prosperity depends on free will, but the Telegraph the reporter did not mention the agency or John Rawls, its main representative. And there is no doubt why. Rawls demonstrates that freedom and equality, far from being mutually exclusive, go hand in hand.
For almost 50 years I have argued that Labor should become the freedom to party and engage in the redistribution that politics demands. As well as giving consistency and meaning to the manifesto’s promises, it would help win the next election, which is less unlikely than current opinion polls suggest.
Addicted to lies
Job prospects are improving as Boris Johnson shifts from political trump card to electoral responsibility. In any other era of democratic government, commentators would already be wondering: How long can a prime minister openly accused of lying survive? In fact, accused is the wrong word. That Johnson is lying is accepted as a fact.
Earlier this month, the Financial Time explained that hopes for a successful review of the Northern Ireland protocol were compromised by memories of lies told during the initial negotiation. Max Hastings, its former editor at The telegraph of the day, wrote of Johnson’s contempt for the truth. I eagerly await the Leader of the Opposition to ignite the Prime Ministers’ questions by asking Johnson why he is so reluctant to defend his reputation.
Wisdom of cricket
Sky TV cricket has deeply reduced my self-esteem. Once upon a time, when I listened to the bullet-by-bullet commentary broadcast on BBC radios Special Match Test, I thought I knew more or less everything about the game. Watching Sky convinced me that I know next to nothing.
A few weeks ago, a damp weekday morning was brought to life with an hour-long discussion of the tendency of modern test drummers to beware of the middle or even the stump rather than the middle and leg, or the leg stump alone. For almost ten years, while wrestling as a club cricketer, I took the guard into thinking that the mark I made on the crease was only meant to keep my feet more or less aligned with the stumps. Now I know he determined the position of my head when the ball hit the bat or vice versa. And the right head position is one of the secrets of a successful stick. If only I had known that 70 years ago.
Don’t go slow
Watching cricket on Sky involves the risk of mistakenly switching to one of the land-based commercial channels. Here I am shown advertisements offering discounted funerals and insurance covering cremation costs. The comedians who play cautious retirees determined to spare their surviving loved ones the anguish of finding enough money to finance a good start are simulating the absolute composure of geriatricians who no longer fear death. They show an unearthly willingness to take Michael Parkinson’s advice on reliable insurance and touching gratitude for the free pen. I, on the other hand, am not ready to go. After all, I just found out that the secret to a successful hitter is to hold your head in the right position.
Roy Hattersley is a former cabinet minister and deputy leader of the Labor Party
