I lived under Donald Trump and Fidel Castro. Both taught me the importance of standing up for the truth.





Cuidado con el coco! This warning about a mythical character, never seen but feared, was a staple of childhood in Cuba. Croque-mitaine, el coco held us in suspense by making us afraid of the unknown. But I was also taught that there was another threatening creature, a real one: the United States was the ultimate el coco, whose great toothy shores wanted to devour our island. Fearing that this will keep us in line.

But recently, many Cubans have dared to cross that line, rallying to protest against the lack of food and medicine, rising prices and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the community’s cries have grown deeper, demanding basic freedoms in a desperate attempt to gain the world’s attention. Artists, writers, musicians and journalists who dared to speak in public were quickly taken away by the security forces, whose whereabouts are unknown. Internet service has been closed. The protests, which started in small towns and have spread across the country, are a rare sight in a country where unauthorized public gatherings are illegal and have come under rapid repression.

Fidel Castros Cuba’s primary school was a strange place where the story began with Christopher Columbus, advanced centuries to Cuba’s independence from Spain, and then moved straight to La Revolucin. Our other topics included Marxism-Leninism (yes, in elementary school) and rigorous physical exercise in the Soviet model, a propaganda tool on the world stage. Our teachers came to the school in military fatigues to emphasize how besieged our country was by the imperialist power in the north and the dissidents inside. Membership of a Communist Party was required for jobs and disclosed at school by every child. Those who were young Communists wore an official blue and white bandana with their school uniforms, pioneers on the front lines of the struggle for a new world order.

My childhood in Cuba made me appreciate critical thinking. It also made me realize that power extremism erodes truth and agency.

I refused and I was often sent to the inspector, especially when I dared to wear my religious medals. Yet, paradoxically, I was their star pupil who trotted around the assemblies to read speeches prepared for me, which I then stomped on as I left the stage. I learned we couldn’t talk about faith, my church was drowned out by loudspeakers as we tried to pray, and Christmas was forbidden, staying alive only in memories.

It was my childhood. It made me see critical thinking and the truth as basic human rights. It also made me realize that extremes eventually meet and whether on the left (as in Cuba) or on the right (as in Trumpism), extremism for power erodes thought. human, truth and agency. . The Gospel in which I believe stands against lies, wherever they come from, and against anything that attacks the common good. These are not values ​​shared by the two extremes.

At the height of the pandemic, I asked someone to hide or move away, to hear them cry, it’s a free country! People who have no idea what it’s like not to have freedom under a brutally repressive regime are saying phrases like this. It is insulting. It’s ignorant. It is the culmination of a world in which ideologies no longer mean anything and at the same time have intensified and seem to mean everything. Pope Francis is called a communist because he dares to speak of the poor and the environment. Communist China has one of the most virulent forms of capitalism on the planet and victimizes both the poor and the environment.

When the young people of Cuba today cry Libertad! (wearing masks and desperate for the vaccines, which many free American citizens refuse to take), their cry is about their most basic survival as humans, the need for food and medicine. It is about being lied to their entire life, of the overwhelming reality of being unable even to express one’s thoughts for fear of one’s life. To protest in the street is to defy imprisonment or death. As one eloquent young man said on a widely shared video, we are starving as they build hotels.

It is possible that this man has already been identified and imprisoned, the brutal repression that we have always known awaited the person engaging in any act of defiance. But notice the contradiction: they are building hotels while people are starving. This is the truth that no one wants to talk about because the powerful left and right are taking advantage of it. A truly communist country would not build tourist hotels, that is capitalism. A truly democratic country would not pass voter suppression laws like those sponsored by Republican legislatures; it is undemocratic and dangerous.

We now live in a post-ideological world where improbable ideology reigns supreme as a weapon in the construction of power.

We now live in a post-ideological world where improbable ideology reigns supreme as a weapon in the construction of power. The only defense we have against this is the truth that we have come to by being willing to embrace complexity. Yes, Cuba has a horrible repressive leftist dictatorship. Yes, the right-wing dictatorship that preceded the revolution was also horrific and supported by the United States, as in many other places. Yes, Cuba is imprisoning its thinkers and intellectuals for telling the truth. Yes, we in the United States have stopped listening to our own. All of this is yes.

The majority of Cuban Americans in the United States have sold themselves to Trumpism because it brandished them the coconut of socialism. But in 2020, Donald J. Trump lost. The threat of the United States under a Biden administration will not stir up the same fears in Cuba. This is the greatest hope I have. There is no more coconut to scare the Cuban people.

When Pope Francis negotiated a rapprochement between the United States and Cuba in 2014, he knew exactly what he was doing: take away el coco, strike a blow at the Cuban propaganda machine, build relationships between people. Defeat the false ideological labels. Help everyone. I hope those of us who live in the world of two / and the truth prevail over the 90 miles between us. If we focus on the truth of the common good in Cuba, here and everywhere, then the way is clear. Adis, el coco.

This article has been updated.

