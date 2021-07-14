As Imran Khan considers talks with Baluchistan insurgents, key questions remain





Six years after the failure or thwarting of Pakistan’s latest attempt to embrace Baloch leaders, the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a new initiative aimed at Baloch reconciliation, but crucial questions will need to be answered before that such an initiative cannot emerge from the shadows. Earth.

A quick reminder: the current cycle of insurgency is the fourth since the Khan of Kalat joined Pakistan some seven months after the country’s birth, triggering unrest in 1948. The decision did not please some Baloch leaders.

Unlike the unrest of the 1950s and then the 1970s, the current cycle has lasted a long time since the assassination of Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, when the army stormed his hiding place in 2006. The eldest of the tribe s ‘was in the mountains to protest the rape of a female doctor in Sui, a town in Balochistan.

The alleged rapist was an officer in the Pakistani security forces and the military leader, General Pervez Musharraf, went out publicly to defend him, declaring his innocence, even before an official investigation could be carried out, let alone his completion and death. submission of a report.

The mogul was outraged by what he considered a parody because he considered the doctor under his protection and protested vehemently. What followed was one tragedy after another. So much blood has been shed, with very few families in the heart of the Baloch who have not been affected by the tragedy.

Ruthless State Response

Non-Baluchi have also had their share of suffering as some of the armed groups have not even spared the impoverished seraiki-speaking workers working on road construction projects. Educated teachers, doctors and white-collar workers were also targeted, in addition to security personnel.

The state’s response has been ruthless. Dozens of young Baluchis have gone missing, gone without a trace, and countless bodies have been found dumped bearing marks of brutal torture as if it was also a not-so-subtle message to anyone harboring feelings. pro-Baloch separatists.

In this context, the Prime Minister’s approach is appreciable, but he should keep in mind the context of the various negotiations which have failed. For example, General Musharraf abandoned the process even as Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Husain and Mushahid Husain expressed optimism for a peaceful resolution after detailed talks in Dera Bugti with the nawab.

General Musharraf opted for armed confrontation instead, because he and his colleagues believed they could eliminate the challenge through the use of force. Tragically, this turned Akbar Bugti, one of the province’s most pro-federation politico-tribal leaders, into a symbol of separatism after his assassination.

His named heir, grandson Brahamdagh Bugti, who was with him at the time of his death, managed to escape. He now heads the banned Baloch Republican Party which is said to have links with the outlawed Baloch Republican Army, one of the three main armed groups currently deployed against Pakistani security forces.

Akbar Bugti became a symbol of the Baloch resistance after his assassination. Photo credit: Banaras Khan / AFP

He reportedly moved to Afghanistan first, but after Pakistani intelligence chief General Shuja Pasha complained to then Afghan President Hamid Karzai that Brahamdagh Bugti had established a base in Kabul, the chief of the Baloch Republican Party moved to Switzerland, it is believed in 2010.

He currently lives there despite the rejection of his asylum application in 2016 on the grounds, he said, that two countries complained that his party supported the guerrillas at war with Pakistan. He got the right to appeal.

Around the same time, he admitted to speaking to India and seeking asylum in talks at the Indian Consulate in Geneva, but it is not clear whether his request was granted as he continues to live in Switzerland with his family where he underwent brain surgery last month.

His close relative and comrade Mehran Marri, the brother of the murdered Baloch Liberation Army leader Balach Marri, also lives in Europe and is an active supporter of the Baloch cause. Switzerland banned its entry citing its involvement in acts of terrorism in 2016-17. He is based in the UK.

Failure of peace movements

While Brahamdagh Bugti has expressed his desire to negotiate with the Pakistani government in 2015 as well as recently in August 2020 in television interviews, the position of some of the other Baloch separatist leaders is not so clear and that includes Mehran Marri and Javed Mengal . There are some suggestions for contacts with the self-exiled Khan of Kalat Mir Sulaiman Dawood in London.

All of these Baloch chiefs are descendants of families of influential tribal chiefs. The only middle-class separatist leader is Dr Allah Nazar of the Baloch Liberation Fronts, who is believed to be in Afghanistan after being wounded in an armed clash with security forces in Balochistan. Early reports suggested he had been killed.

Peace measures initiated by the Pakistan People’s Party during its five-year mandate from 2008, then the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and its allies from the National Party did not progress in 2015, even though the Expectations were raised when Balochistan’s Chief Minister Abdul Malik Baloch and retired Federal Minister Lt. Gen. Qadir Baloch met with Brahamdagh Bugti, fueling optimism, which would soon evaporate.

Today, a movement is possible, since the Pakistani government and the security establishment would be on the same wavelength. However, progress depends on the government clarifying who it considers to be the leader (s) and group (s) supported by India, as it said no discussions would take place with such entities.

Brahamdagh Bugti has denied receiving any help from India, although he also said he would not hesitate to accept help from anyone for his cause. His initial response to the appointment of his cousin Shahzain Bugti to advance the reconciliation process was to joke about it.

For a lasting peace on its own soil and to blunt the machinations of the enemy, would it not be prudent for Pakistan to draw all the distant Baloch leaders into a dialogue and not to leave any out of the process? that his enemies can exploit him?

It takes wisdom and vision. Let’s see if we can find enough to solve this riddle.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

