Secret, feasibility test results 33 candidate ambassadors sent to Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Commissioner ICMA The RI will deliver the results soon Good and good test or decent and appropriate test of 33 candidates Ambassador RI in several countries to the President Joko Widodo. “The next process, the direction of the Commission, I will provide the results” Good and good test as well as the review by the DPR leadership commission, to be forwarded to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, ”DPR Commission I member Christina Aryani told reporters on Wednesday (7/14). Regarding the results of the fit test, Christina explained that it has become a constitutional mandate as stated in Article 13 paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia that in terms of appointment of an ambassador, the president pays attention to the RMR. He said the aptitude and fit test results were closed so his party could not release them to the public. “In addition, in Article 189 of Law No. 13 of 2019 amending Law No. 17 of 2014 on the MPR, DPR, DPD and DPRD (MD3 law), said considerations were transmitted by the leadership of the DPR to the president in secret, ”Christine said. He explained that the fit and fit testing process took place over three days starting Monday (12/7) by implementing very strict health protocols. “It is mandatory to run the PCR every day and the room capacity and meeting times are limited,” he said. An in-depth session with candidate ambassadors is offered by representatives of each faction within a maximum of three minutes. “This time is not ideal. However, since there are 9 factions in RPD and six candidate ambassadors in each session, this step should be done in such a way that the duration of each session does not exceed the maximum meeting time during the pandemic period, which is 2.5 hours, ”he said. The candidate ambassador’s eligibility test was followed by a number of prominent figures including Jokowi’s spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman, who was nominated as a candidate for Kazakhstan’s ambassador. A number of other names include Indonesian Ambassador to the United States Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait Lena Maryana Mukti, and Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines Agus Widjojo. (mts / psp)



