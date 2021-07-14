How Donald Trump Could Force Twitter to Submit | Mississippi Politics and News





By using what he has at his disposal.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a class action lawsuit against Twitter and Facebook on the grounds of free speech. Trump alleges that leaders are manipulating these platforms for political gain, doing so at the behest of government actors. This may be good policy for Trump, but it has almost no chance of success in a courtroom.

Whether you think Trump’s ban is a good thing or not, the precedent set by social media companies is worrisome. It is an amorphous and biased standard that is unevenly applied. With a relatively low number of votes determining elections in a country of 328 million people, access to the most exploited communication channels in our society is a prerequisite for political success.

Since being banned from Facebook and Twitter, Trump has been stuck with no major distribution channel for his post. What made him so powerful in his political ascendancy was that he had a direct pipeline to voters that was not filtered by the media. Now that is completely gone and he is completely at the mercy of opinion pages and media opportunities won on the media. There have been spurts where Trump has tried to create a new platform, but frankly, the start-up process would be arduous and the scale wouldn’t be the same.

What the former president still has is a database of millions of text users, users who also have social media accounts themselves. This is the leverage point for Trump.

Twitter and Facebook have individual executives who make decisions, but they are publicly traded companies. Trump can’t force them to take it back because it’s the right thing to do, ”but he can punch them in the wallet and / or expose their uneven application of standards so that they may not have no choice.

I call this plan Operation Chaos, and here’s how it works.

Twitter has always been a better platform for Trump, so let’s focus on this one first. Twitter has 330 million monthly active users (give or take). It has a market capitalization of around $ 56 billion. This roughly comes down to what each subscriber is worth around $ 163. Operation Chaos needs 2,000,000 participants to function.

Step 1

Trump records a 15 second video that says something totally innocuous like, Hi, I’m Donald Trump. Twitter banned me, but you can help me. Upload this video to your account and tag it with #TrumpOnTwitter. Let’s see if they ban us all.

2nd step

Trump is texting a link of this video to his millions of SMS subscribers. Now, it is important that it is not a YouTube link or any other streaming video. It would be easy for Twitter to filter. The video should be a link to an actual MP4 video file which can be downloaded and saved to computer or phone.

Step 3

SMS subscribers are given instructions to download the actual video, allowing them to upload it to their Twitter accounts at the same time (or within a 4 hour window, give or take). At this point, a video of Trump will be uploaded millions of times, be on the platform, and tagged.

Step 4

Now here’s where it gets interesting. Twitter will be forced to make a pretty big decision that could mean hundreds of millions of dollars and the loss of millions of subscribers. It’s easy enough to ban 1 or 2 notable users, but can they agree to ban 2,000,000 real users? The resulting loss of market capitalization could amount to hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars. Would that subject Twitter to shareholder lawsuits – far more likely to be successful than what Trump is currently doing?

Twitter would have three predictable options: 1) It could suspend accounts, 2) It could ban those users from the platform, or 3) It could not do anything. Options 1 and 2 could have real financial consequences. But what if Twitter blinks and does nothing? Then go to step 5.

Step 5

MAKE IT AGAIN. If Twitter is blinking, Trump is doing the same thing again and can slowly start increasing the delivery of his messages where Twitter seems arbitrary to continue blocking him on the platform.

Step 6

Start over from step 1 and target Facebook.

If Twitter doesn’t blink and ban or suspend 2,000,000 users, it’s likely that Twitter will have a much bigger mess and Trump could revel in the fallout. Along with a significant loss of subscribers, congressional conservatives will be able to prove even better that social media companies should no longer be exempt from Section 230.

Remember, Twitter still allows convicted criminals and notorious dictators around the world access to their platform – even the leader of Communist Cuba who rules over the reported murders and disappearances of dissidents.

The #RevolucinCubana is not going to turn the other cheek to those who attack it in virtual and real spaces. We will avoid revolutionary violence, but we will repress counter-revolutionary violence. Whoever attacks the police attacks the country #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/7lLPk30wcV

– Miguel Daz-Canel Bermdez (@DiazCanelB) July 12, 2021

Again, business leaders can be individually motivated by politics or the principles of right or wrong as they see them. Private companies can make these decisions. But multi-billion dollar publicly traded companies are generally motivated by money. This plan is just economics and politics for Trump.

The key is to get the social media giants to make a choice about their platform that they may not want to make, but which is still in the best financial interest of shareholders.

Trump can profit by using more financial pressure than political leverage and come back into the game through the back door while helping push conservative narratives forward.

