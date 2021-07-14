Top 10 global news today: Philippines launches investigation into Chinese sewage spill at sea and more, World News





the Philippines opened an investigation into hundreds of Chinese ships dumping sewage into disputed areas of the South china sea. Rouhani said Iran can enrich its uranium up to 90 percent purity, if needed. Meanwhile,Taliban captured a key border crossing along the Pakistani border. Bus explosion kills 13 in north Pakistan, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing called a bomb attack, but Islamabad called it a vehicle breakdown. Click on the titles to find out more Iran can enrich uranium to 90% purity on demand, says Rouhani President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran can enrich uranium up to 90% purity if its nuclear reactors need it, according to local media. Taliban claim control of key border crossing with Pakistan The Taliban said on Wednesday they had captured a key border crossing point along the Pakistani border, with US troops expected to withdraw completely in a matter of weeks. Pakistan: 13 dead, including 7 Chinese nationals, as explosion targets dam workers – A bus explosion on Wednesday killed 13 people in northern Pakistan, including nine Chinese nationals in what Beijing called a bombing, but Islamabad called a vehicle breakdown. Uyghur Turks Should Live In Peace As Equal Citizens Of China: Erdogan To Xi Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday that it was important for Turkey that Uyghur Muslims live in peace as “equal citizens of China,” but said Turkey respects national sovereignty from China. Philippines opens investigation into Chinese sewage spill at sea Filipino Defense Minister ordered military to investigate report by US-based tech company that hundreds of Chinese ships were dumping sewage into disputed areas of the South China Sea Nuclear-powered spaceships are on their way: Blue Origin, General Electric roped up by NASA Blue Origin and General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy have partnered by NASA to develop a nuclear-powered spacecraft that can travel faster and further, to Mars and beyond Belarusian police raids offices and homes of activists in ongoing crackdown on dissent As part of a continued crackdown on dissent by President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, Belarusian security police raided the offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists. Scientists use gene-editing technology to block transmission of COVID-19 in human cells The researchers used CRISPR genome editing technology to successfully block transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in infected human cells. REvil ransomware gang disappears from dark web after Biden warning A Russian-based hacker group accused of a massive ransomware attack have gone offline, sparking speculation whether the move was the result of government action. Australia invites ambassadors to snorkel to save Great Barrier Reef status Australia will take a group of ambassadors to snorkel the Great Barrier Reef on Thursday as part of a last-minute lobbying effort to keep the World Heritage site off the list of endangered species in the world. ‘UNESCO.

