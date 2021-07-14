Erdogan weighs risks of Afghan mission versus benefits of US ties

1. Assault on Turkey’s role in Afghanistan: Kabul airport mission draws Taliban fire

Taliban officialson July 12, Turkey called the plan to control security at Kabul international airport as reprehensible and warned Ankara of the consequences “if Turkish forces replace American soldiers, who are expected to withdraw by the end of August .

Hammer details:Turkey already has 600 troops deployed at Kabul airport, as it is a member of the NATO mission which has been in Afghanistan for two decades. The plan so far is that Turkey will not send more troops; those there will simply remain after the departure of the United States and other NATO forces. At least that’s the current plan. Turkish presidentRecep Tayyip Erdoğansaid on July 8 that the United States and Turkey had agreed on the “scope “of the Turkish missiontake over responsibility for the security of Kabul airport in the United States and NATO. But the details of the mission are still “hammered“, according to the Pentagon.

The challenges for Turkey:Despite threats from the Taliban, Erdogan enjoys projecting Turkish power, and the costs can be low. The United States has made it clear that it maintains a force on the horizon in the region, along with possibly more than 600 troops for embassy security. The mission places Erdogan at the center of the action, in a region where Turkey already has interests and influence. But the real price is being in the good graces of the American president.Joe biden, which made the withdrawal from Afghanistan a top priority. The other thorny issues in US-Turkish relations over the Syrian Kurds, Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, seem, at least for now, irreconcilable.

1.Afghan asylum seekers arriving via Iran:Turkey currently hosts nearly 4 million refugees (out of a population of 83 million), including 3.7 million Syrians and 200,000 asylum seekers from Afghanistan, who arrived via Iran. There are fears in Ankara that there will be more as the Taliban sweep over the country. Since January, 270,000 Afghans have been displaced due to increased fighting and insecurity, according to the United Nations refugee agency,UNHCR, (the total number of displaced people is 3.5 million out of a population of about 40 million).DiegoCupolohas the story here.

2.Are Syrian mercenaries getting stronger?According to some reports, Turkey may consider sending Syrian mercenaries to Afghanistan, as it has done in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. If Ankara considers such an option, it would not be the preferred deployment from a US perspective.Fehim Tastekin has the story here. Afghanistan of course has its own tragic and complex history of jihadist fighters coming from outside the country to wage a “holy war” against the occupying powers. The struggle of the Mujahedin against Soviet forces was whereOsama Bin Ladenand other Al Qaeda terrorists made their debut.

3. Iran sees an opportunity:Iran, which borders Afghanistan, also senses an opportunity with the US withdrawal. Iranian Foreign MinisterMohamed Javad Zarifhosted “intra-afghan“talks in Tehran on July 8, although this forum has been more of a side spectacle than the Afghan talks that the United States is organizing in Qatar. But Iran will be a key player, and more than Turkey, also fears a exodus Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign AffairsSaeedKhatibzadehsaid July 9 “there is no insecurity“on Iran’s border with Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover of Afghan customs facilities at border posts this month.

Our opinion : Erdogan appears poised to step up, as the benefits to US-Turkey relations likely outweigh the risks of not staying. But Erdogan doesn’t work for free, and hell is billing for his services from Washington and Brussels. If we are asked not to leave Afghanistan and provide assistance, the support that the United States will give us in the diplomatic, logistical and financial fields is of great importance,he said june 14.

2.The Gulf air race takes off

Saudi Arabia has announced plans to launch a second national airline as soon as possible, but is the kingdom too late to play?

Sebastien castelierexamines whether the airline being considered by Riyadh can keep pace with the Emirati and Qatari national carriers that dominate the East-West transit market, or compete with Turkish Airlines, which has established itself as an alternative to Gulf hubs.

Castelier explores how opposition to a second Saudi airline fits into the broader rivalry for Gulf economic leadership, as a global shift to low-emission energy puts the future of the Gulf petro states at risk . The rivalry was brought to light earlier this month as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates clashed over an OPEC + plan to extend the cap on oil production.

3.ISIS steps up attacks in Iraq

Even after the defeat of its so-called caliphate, the Islamic State (IS) remains a threat to western Iraq. A recent attack in the town of Haditha left four residents dead when a van of IS fighters opened fire on a group of fishermen. The attack was emblematic of the hit-and-run tactics used by ISIS cells to terrorize predominantly Sunni areas,Shellykittlesonreports.

Meanwhile, Iraq has witnessed a wave of intensified attacks on bases hosting US-led international coalition forces. Rocket and drone attacks blamed on Iranian-backed militias have targeted the Ain al-Asad base in the Sunni-dominant western region of Anbar at least four times in just over a month.

4.Fortnite fatwa annoys Egyptian players

The Egyptian body responsible for publishing religious advice online, Al-Azhar, has issued a fatwa against the popular video game Fortnite. Muslim scholars have disputed a scene from the game that appears to show the destruction of the Kaaba shrine in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site. lies about Sharia law.

5. Is the army of Israel too small?

Outgoing Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Deputy Chief of StaffEyalZamir raised his eyebrows when he recently warned that the IDF was too small to defend itself from future threats.BenCaspitlist for Al-Monitordelves on declining Israeli troops and state of defense spending.

The IDF suffers from a personnel shortage, especially in combat units on the ground, writes Caspit. One of the root causes of this crisis is the growth of Arab and ultra-Orthodox Jewish populations, who are not enlisted but represent nearly half of working-age people in Israel. To compensate for the decline in recruits, IDF operations chief Aharon Haliwa suggested that Israel form a national guard that could bolster the police force when the IDF is recalled in time of war.

6. Child beggars in Gaza cemeteries

Mervat Phewhas this heartbreaking story of child beggars who roam the cemeteries of Gaza. Hoping to earn a shekel or two from the grieving families, the children will dust the gravestones and water the plants at the burial grounds. The besieged Palestinian enclave has seen an increase in child begging amid rising rates of poverty and food insecurity. Social workers in Gaza have tried to reduce begging by enrolling children in vocational training centers, but say the pandemic and the recent conflict with Israel have slowed their work.

Cool Thing: Iraq Digs Up 4,000-Year-Old City

The ruins of a 4,000-year-old settlement have been discovered in southern Iraq, in the province of DhiQar.Adnan Abu Zeedreports that the Russian archaeological team working at the site hope to find cuneiform documents in the ancient city. So far, the team have uncovered an ancient shipping port, the remains of a temple wall, an oxidized arrowhead, parts of tandoor stoves, and early Age clay camel statues. iron. DhiQar already housed a vast collection of archaeological treasures, including theGreat Ziggurat of Ur Sumerian era site and a royal tomb.

ICYMI: Iraqi villagers repel fires

Turkish airstrike that set Assyrian agricultural fields on fire in Iraq’s northern Nahla Valleyraised questionswhy the authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan region failed to extinguish the fire. Left on their own, the villagers have established their own firefighting force filled with fire extinguishing backpacks, oxygen masks and reflective vests in preparation for the next wave of Turkish strikes sparking fires targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party activists in the region.

What were they reading: Saudi economy bounces back

Saudi Arabia’s economy is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic as momentum for reform continues, the board of directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. The kingdom’s non-oil growth is projected at 4.3% this year, and real GDP is expected to increase by 2.4%. The IMF said investments by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, along with strong private demand, would offset any slowdown in growth caused by fiscal consolidation.

To learn more about the economic outlook for the Gulf countries, read theIMF statement here.