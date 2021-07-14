Theater Owner Criticizes Boris Johnson After Football Fans Inflict “Significant Damage” To His Buildings | Ents & Arts News





Theater owner Sir Cameron Mackintosh has slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson after football fans climbed the walls of one of his theaters ahead of England’s game against Italy. Sir Cameron, who runs a number of West End sites, said the costs of repairing Wyndham’s Theater, just off Leicester Square in the center London, are estimated at “tens of thousands”. In a letter to Mr Johnson, he wrote: “As has been widely reported and condemned on social media, around 5 p.m. [on 11 July], around 50 people passed through the fencing of Wyndham’s Theater and climbed the delicate canopy of this 19th century Grade II listed building in the heart of the West End. “Despite similar incidents after the semi-final, police seemed insufficiently resourced to deal with this vandalism and the danger posed to intruders, and it was only later that riot police finally arrived. “No doubt if England had won the match – which we were all rooted for – the situation would have worsened considerably later in the evening. Significant damage was inflicted on the theater, with repairs estimated at tens of thousands, and the incident could easily have resulted in serious injury or death. “ Sir Cameron called the scenes a “grim metaphor” for how he thinks they were handled during the pandemic, saying the theater industry has been left “to fend for itself”. He added that theaters have been denied direct financial assistance and that the isolation rules are “unworkable”. The impresario – who is behind the London iterations of Hamilton and Mary Poppins – goes on to ask the Prime Minister why theaters were only allowed to open with 50% or 1000 capacity and comply to “sweeping” mitigation measures, but people “were allowed into central London with” apparently little or no crowd management. “ The theater in question is due to open on August 7 with a production from Leopoldstadt. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





British car bombarded by British fans in London

Speaking to The Times, Sir Cameron said “the COVID warnings are causing us chaos”, revealing that on his first day of rehearsals for Hamilton this week, 15 cast members had to be sent home in Due to monitoring and traceability, during the reopening of Hairspray and Prince Of Egypt had to be postponed. Football fans gathered in central London on Sunday ahead of England’s game at Wembley Stadium, with buses, cinemas and restaurants spotted, as well as flares and fireworks in Leicester Square . This despite efforts to enforce social distancing in the capital, as thousands of people arrived for the game. Sunday’s game, which England lost on penalties to Italy, drew more than 60,000 spectators and was part of the government’s pilot events program – despite theaters capped at . Responding to Sir Cameron’s criticism, the Home Office directed Sky News to Monday’s Priti Patel tweet, which read: “A huge thank you to all the police officers who have worked at Wembley and across the country throughout. along EURO2020. “You are a credit to the police services of this country and you should be incredibly proud. “I condemn the violent minority that assaulted you last night – these thugs are not true fans.”

