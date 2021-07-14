Sean Baker finds a touch of Donald Trump in his porn con artist





Featured in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, Red Rocket both advances and clarifies what has become the signature hook of director Sean Bakers, marking a now four-strong series that sees the lives of sex workers as some kind of key to unlock elements of the modern American experience.

Swapping out iPhone shooting frenzy Tangerine and 35mm bubblegum pop from The Florida Project, Bakers finds him the latter speaking in a more traditional prestige indie vernacular for a film with much to say about the last four. years.

And if you don’t understand that Red Rocket is more than just a character study of a pornstar stranded in her hometown of Texas during the summer of 2016, well, a foreground of Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) rolling a seal with stars- and striped print paper while watching the Republican National Convention this year should help clear things up.

Not that the film presents Mikey as a direct analogue of Trump; instead, he sees the self-deluding Lothario and former reality barker (and, uh, president) as two representatives of an older, larger, and fundamentally all-American archetype, artist BS.

Which is why, when Red Rocket opens up on Mikey driving through his hometown of Texas City, scored for NSYNCs 2000 bop Bye Bye Bye and shot in grainy 16mm, was overwhelmed by an immediate sense of déjà vu. We know this character, we know his methods, and we know, as he knocks on his ex-wife Lexi (Bree Elrod) ‘s door, using all of his charm and bluster to ask for only a shower and a place to be. spend the night, that she’ll let him in, and hell will stay a lot longer before it invariably spoils everything.

Named after the bike (Lexis, of course) Mikey rides around town, Red Rocket is a film about cycles, about an obsessed boor who rides and falls through his own inertia. At one end of the professional cycle is Lexi, who fell into the adult industry with her hometown boyfriend and spat much earlier; on the other side, Strawberry (Suzanna Son), Mikey, who isn’t quite 18, considers her ticket back. Women exist on both sides of a spectrum, with Lexi being addicted to opiates, a vision of what could await Strawberry and what he could have become of Halley, the main character in Baker’s previous film, The Florida. Project.

Despite its countless trials, such a life is not without joy. Baker doesn’t hide his grief, but neither is he miserable poverty porn, and he allows the film and its characters to carve out moments of humor and grace for themselves. Mikey might be nothing but a suitcase pimp, but hey, pimping isn’t easy, and it takes a certain charm.

Casting actors to play within a certain range has worked for Baker in the past and it still does here, with Rex (sorry) up to the task (so really sorry) filling the role (so really. , really sorry) with no little bit (someone is making this stop) of personal baggage (phew, it’s done.) Let’s say the role fits him like a, uh, glove. Let’s say glove.

If Mikey and Lexi were once professional “adults”, neither of them ever grew up, and they sneak into the home of Lexis’ mother, Lils (Brenda Deiss) where they all hang out. two stranded with nowhere to go like the teenagers they were 20 years old before. Perhaps the only real adult in the film is Leondria (Judy Hill, star of the documentary What You Gonna Do When The Worlds On Fire?), The backyard drug kingpin who provides Mikey with the weed that ‘he sells to get by.

Evoking 1970s American and Italian cinema and working in the narrative of more overt nods to the opioid crisis and corporate power (Leondria warns Mikey not to sell local oil riggers, noting, not kidding not with Big Oil), the film feels in some ways less original than Bakers’ more recent release. But it is a natural outgrowth when Herman Melville tillage was first laid in 1857.

As Red Rocket very deftly explores the free space and mechanics of the 100% American beef-fed barker, he loses a step or two when he does so as a sort of moral tale assessing the damage and human toll Mikey leaves in. its wake. To his credit, Baker seems to recognize him and switches to a more singular and silly register to close things. As NYSNC picks up the soundtrack and, well, you’ll see for yourself, these contemporary parallels are making a comeback. Mikey may not be an analogue of Orange Man himself, but Red Rocket certainly ends in pure post-Trump catharsis.

