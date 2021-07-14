These are the 5 countries offering COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

A number of destinations around the world are starting to offer tourists the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly a billion people are now fully immunized globally, but foreign governments are keen to use their supplies to treat tourism injuries created by a difficult year for international travel.

Outside of Europe, many countries go further than the provisions created by the EU’s Covid Digital Certificate (EUDCC), which authorizes transcontinental travel on proof of vaccination and negative test.

There are initiatives in place that include a jab in the price of your accommodation, free doses available by city landmarks, and more.

Here are five places that are planning, or currently, offering COVID-19 vaccines to tourists:

5. United States of America

Some US cities offer visitors the option of getting vaccinated using the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine without an appointment. In fact, New York City has been offering doses through vaccination centers at landmarks like Times Square since May.

The state of Alaska has also followed suit, with state director of public health Heidi Hedberg confirming that visitors can receive a dose of Pfizer or Moderna upon arrival at airports across the state. .

Other states are using their surplus by offering vaccines to tourists in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

4. The Maldives

Tourism authorities have confirmed that once the indigenous population of this island has been fully vaccinated, they will deploy a “Visit, Vaccinate, Vacation” program that offers injections to those who have not yet received theirs.

The Maldives is generally a hub of rest and relaxation for millions of wealthy visitors all year round and has managed to accommodate over 400,000 people this year alone.

While this program may not arrive in time for Europe’s summer season – the Maldives have roughly vaccinated 41% of its adult population – so it will certainly be ready in time for the hottest season in March and April. next year.

3. United Arab Emirates

Tourists can receive a dose of Pfizer or Sinopharm in the capital of the Emirates, Abu Dhabi, since June.

Reservations can be made through the country’s COVID-19 app by entering the passport information that validates your visitor status by linking it to your tourist visa.

2. Bali, Indonesia

This ever-popular island getaway has gone to great lengths to encourage tourists to return to its iconic beaches – Bali will soon be offering vacation packages that include a dose of vaccine with your accommodation and travel.

Indonesia is currently at the heart of its largest number of COVID-19 cases to date, so the start date for this initiative is in the hands of its president, Joko Widodo.

Visitors will receive a dose of AstraZeneca or Sinopharm which should be included in the price of their vacation.

1) Russia

Russia is using its vaccine reserves as an opportunity to take advantage of tourists, charging between € 1,200 and € 2,200 for a dose of its Sputnik V injection.

This has created some confusion for potential tourists as the country does not yet issue visitor visas.

“The product is ready, but the visa and legal entry issues for foreigners wishing to receive the Russian vaccine are not yet resolved,” said Andrei Ignatyev, president of the Russian Travel Industry Union.