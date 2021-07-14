Puducherry CM Rangasamy writes to Prime Minister Modi against the Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service PODUCHERRY: Opposing the Karnataka government’s Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River, Pondicherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Wednesday he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Center not to give its approval of the project, as this would negatively affect the Karaikal region of the Union territory located in the tail of the Cauvery delta region. Shortly after chairing a meeting with Minister PWD K Lakshminarayanan, Minister of Transport Chandira Priyanga and Karaikal MPs PNR Thirumurugan and PR Siva on the matter, Rangasamy said The new Indian express that in the letter to the Prime Minister, he expressed all the negative impacts that the Mekedatu project will have on the lives of the populations of the Karaikal region, who depend on Cauvery water, both for drinking water and for Agriculture. Similar letters were also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The opposition Congress, members of DMK, VCK and CPI party, Villupuram Lok Sabha member Ravi Kumar, Karaikal DMK Convenor and MLA AMH Nazeem and CPI Secretary of State AM Saleem as well as Puducherry Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam had urged the chief minister to call an all-party meeting to pass a resolution against the Mekedatu project. They also wanted the chief minister of Pondicherry to lead a delegation to Delhi and inform the prime minister of the negative effects of the project. READ ALSO: Karnataka, TN must resolve the problem of the Mekedatu dam: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat The Supreme Court awarded Puducherry 7 TMCs of water through the seven tributaries of Cauvery in Tamil Nadu, namely Nandalaru, Nattaru, Vanji, Nularu, Arasalaru, Thirumalairajan and Pravidayan. If Tamil Nadu’s water share is affected by the dam, Pondicherry’s share will also be affected, opposition leaders said. Crops grown on a total of 42,533 acres in two seasons depend on Cauvery’s water. Vaithilingam and Saleem also said that the construction by the Karnataka government of a dam on the Markandeya River, a tributary of the Thenpennai River, would destroy the agricultural sector in the Bahur region. The Thenpenniyar River originates in Karnataka and crosses Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before reaching the Bay of Bengal. The two dams, if constructed by Karnataka, would destroy the agricultural sector and impact groundwater levels in both regions, they said, urging the government in Pondicherry to raise objections to the two projects. Meanwhile, some political and social attire burned the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Kamaraj Square on Tuesday evening because of the issue.

