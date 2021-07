Donald Trump Jr Eviscerated For Hateful Message Celebrating Destruction Of George Floyd Memorial

Donald Trump Jr posted a hateful message on social media, bizarrely claiming that the lightning destruction of a mural in honor of the late George Floyd is a sign of a higher power.

The Ohio mural painted in tribute to the late George Floyd was struck by lightning, witnesses said. It was painted on the side of an old bar in Toledo last year, in honor of Floyd after his death at the hands of a policeman.

Mr. Trump Jr.’s rambling Instagram post caused a mixture of derision and disgust, as did a similar post Mr. Trump Jr. posted on Twitter.

Twitter user on Wednesday Lee Friday replied: You can always tell an adult what they’re talking about when they have to pretend an imaginary friend in Heaven agrees with them.

Painted by artist David Ross in July 2020, the mural has since been used as a gathering point for memorial services, including one held on the anniversary of his death.

Police cordoned off the area, which is covered with bricks and rubble.

Witnesses say lightning struck the building on Tuesday, causing the central part of the mural to collapse. Weather monitors show that there was a strike in the area at that time.

A spokesperson for the city of Toledo told WTVG 13abc they are heartbroken to see the damaged artwork and plan to work with the arts commission to have it replaced. New locations for a new fresco were under study.

City building inspectors said natural deterioration could also be responsible for the collapse of the murals, as the center of the wall had recently been noticed tilting.

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis last year after being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit ticket in a store.

A passerby videotaped the incident, showing Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. Video footage recorded Floyd saying, I can’t breathe.

Mr. Chauvin was later convicted of unintentional second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

The case sparked a wave of heartache and shock across the world and led to nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

