99% of local governments did not follow Jokowi’s instructions to reduce BPHTB





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – DPP Real Estate Indonesia (REI) President Paulus Totok Lusida said that 99 percent of local governments (local government) did not follow the advice of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to lower the right of acquisition of land and the rights ofBPHTB) at 4.5 percent. “The problem with the BPHTB regional government so far is that 99% have not followed the president’s advice to reduce it to 4.5%,” Paulus said at the 2021 Investor Daily Summit, Wednesday (7/14). Currently, the rate of BPHTB is 5%. In fact, Paulus said, the outlook for the regions would be better if BPHTB rates were lowered. “We are managing the land so that there is added value. The regional income has also increased by more (the BPHTB tariff) by 5 percent of the raw land,” said Paulus. In addition, the drop in BPHTB rates is also encouraging investors to create industries in the region. If there are investments to come, then there is potential for additional employment opportunities. “So there is employment. The local economy is growing, ”explains Paulus. At the same time, the Minister of Agrarian Development and Territorial Development (ATR) Sofyan Djalil indicated that the determination of the BPHTB rates was within the authority of the regional government. In this way, the government cannot intervene much in the determination of the BPHTB tariff. [Gambas:Video CNN] “The BPHTB is the authority of the local government. If I can lower it, I will lower it. But it is beyond my authority,” he said. Previously, Jokowi had urged governors and mayors to reduce BPHTB rates and building permit levies (IMBs) in order to speed up meeting the social housing needs of low-income people (MBRs). Jokowi’s mandate is contained in the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) number 5 of 2016 concerning the granting of reductions and / or relief or exemption from taxes on the acquisition of land and building rights (BPHTB) Building Permit Compensation (IMB) for Low Income Communities (MBR). Jokowi called on all regional chiefs to reduce BPHTB and IMB rates in accordance with their respective duties, functions and powers, as well as to adapt to regional financial capacities and the provisions of applicable laws and regulations. (aud / agt)





