Pakistani minister opposes restriction on conversion of religious minorities





ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 12:29 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): The practice of forced conversion, which has long been used as a practical tool to suppress religious minorities in Pakistan, has found strong support in the government led by Imran Khan despite international scrutiny. During a meeting of the Senate Parliamentary Committee on Minority Rights, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday opposed a restriction on conversion to a religion before the age of 18, saying that if a person the 14-year-old wanted to convert to another religion, she “could not be stopped,” Dawn reported. Despite repeated worldwide calls for action against the threat, the minister said, “We do not support a restriction on religious conversion before the age of 18. “” There are several incidents where someone expresses a wish to convert their religion out of their own. choice before the age of 18. There are several examples in Islam of religious conversion before the age of 18, ”he said. Meanwhile, Senator Danesh Kumar told the committee that a new “tradition” of converting people has started in Balochistan. chief in Dalbandin. The sweepers are told that they [will not have to do] cleaning work if they convert to Islam, ”he said. Pakistan has come under unfavorable international scrutiny for another case of forced conversion and marriage of a minor in the town of Gujranwala, in the province of Punjab.

Reporting the case of Nayab Gill, a 13-year-old Christian girl who, after her abduction on May 20, was converted and married to a 30-year-old Muslim, the Overseas Pakistani Christian Alliance (OPCA), an advocacy organization European-based rights group On July 3, the group submitted a petition to Pakistani missions in Western capitals urging action to be taken to prevent such cases. Earlier this year, the committee recommended that only a mature person be allowed to change religion and that too after appearing before an additional session. judge of the region. It is estimated that over 1,000 women and girls belonging to religious minorities are abducted and forcibly converted in Pakistan each year. Even Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission mentions that every month 20 or more Hindu girls are abducted and forcibly converted in the country. Of the four provinces, Sindh and Punjab have the highest cases of forced conversion. due to the socio-economic conditions of minorities, religious fundamentalism, state apathy against crime and the tacit support of powerful pressure groups. Existing laws for protection against such offenses are considered insufficient by human rights groups. Moreover, these are not strictly enforced by the police and the judiciary. Minorities in Pakistan, especially Hindus, continue to be persecuted by state and non-state actors as incidents of violence and forced conversions are on the increase. Pakistan on several occasions has pledged to safeguard the interests of the nation’s minority communities. However, the widespread attacks on minorities tell a different story. Islamabad has discriminated against its religious minorities, manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass killings, extrajudicial executions, kidnappings, rapes, Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas and Shiites are one of the most persecuted minorities in the region. (ANI)

