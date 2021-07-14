William McSwain, Donald Trump, and Pennsylvania voter fraud letter: what you need to know





Bill McSwain, the former Philadelphia federal prosecutor, found himself in an awkward position thanks to a letter he wrote to former President Donald Trump.

In the letter, McSwain asked for Trump’s support ahead of a possible race to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. But he also claimed he was barred from going public with allegations of 2020 Pennsylvania election issues in the letter, which the former president posted online.

Here’s everything you need to know about McSwain, the letter and the response she received from Republicans and Democrats:

McSwain, a Republican, is the former US attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Appointed by Trump, McSwain served a three-year term that began in 2018 and ended in January, when he stepped down to make room for a successor to be appointed by President Joe Biden.

Prior to that, McSwain served as the Assistant U.S. District Attorney, based in Philadelphia and covering nine counties.

McSwain wrote a letter to Trump dated June 9 asking for approval of an expected campaign for governor of Pennsylvania in the 2022 election.

In the two-page letter, which Trump revealed on Monday night, McSwain suggested he had heard of widespread problems in Pennsylvania, which Biden won. McSwain gave no specific examples or issues, but called the administration of the 2020 Pennsylvania Election a partisan shame.

McSwain also claimed he was barred from going public with the allegations of electoral problems by then Attorney General Bill Barr. Trump repeated McSwains’ assertion during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

You can read the full letter here.

While U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain has prosecuted election fraud in Philadelphia in the past, McSwain spokesman Peter Towey said in an email after Trump released the letter. He was ready to investigate allegations of electoral fraud in 2020, but his superiors have asked him to refer cases to the state.

READ MORE: Trump puts Bill McSwain on the spot with his election lies. And he just turned up the heat.

Barr has categorically denied the claim that he ordered McSwain, Philadelphia’s highest-ranking federal prosecutor at the time, not to investigate the 2020 election fraud allegations. Barr said McSwain was only now claiming win Trump’s favor to aid his long-awaited gubernatorial candidacy.

He told me he had to do it because he was under pressure from Trump and in order for him to have a viable candidacy he couldn’t have Trump attack him, Barr said of McSwain, saying to The Inquirer that he confronted the former US lawyer about the letter after it. has been freed.

Barr said McSwain wrote the letter in a very deceptive manner to give the impression that he was precluded from investigating the voter fraud.

When I called him, I told him: it was just the opposite. I have written to you and other U.S. attorneys that you have the discretion to consider any specific and credible allegation of major fraud, Barr said.

Barr said his office asked McSwain to share information involving any serious allegations of electoral fraud with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

READ MORE: Bill Barr says Bill McSwain just wanted to beat the gums, not investigate 2020 election fraud

Shapiro, widely regarded as the top Democratic frontrunner in the 2022 governor race, said McSwain did not report any of the alleged fraud allegations.

We have received and sent several referrals to local, state and federal law enforcement, but we have not received any direct referrals from Mr McSwains’ office, Shapiro spokesperson Jacklin Rhoads said. This personal note to President Trump, sent seven months after the election, is the first our office has heard of Mr. McSwain’s concerns.

McSwain did not respond to interview requests from The Inquirer, but told the Washington Post that despite Barrs’ denials, he was sticking to what he wrote.

If Attorney General Barr claims I wasn’t told to make referrals to the state attorney general’s office, I guess he just doesn’t remember what happened or that he wasn’t always involved in the details, McSwain told the Post. As a prosecutor, all I wanted was the freedom to follow the evidence where it leads.

While McSwain complained about the Barrs directive, his letter made no specific allegations of fraud. He again declined to go into details in an interview with Talk Radio’s 1210-WPHT conservative Dom Giordano.

I’m not passing judgment on what I would have found or not, McSwain said. But what I didn’t like was that I wasn’t free to follow the evidence wherever it leads.

McSwain is just one of a group of Republicans referring to false election statements in hopes of garnering Trump’s support for a 2022 gubernatorial candidacy.

State Senator Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin), a likely gubernatorial candidate and a leading Pennsylvania election denier, has threatened to subpoena Philadelphia and two other counties if they do not agree no handing out election materials as part of a partisan, Arizona-style journal.

Lou Barletta, a former congressman and gubernatorial hopeful who refused to acknowledge Bidens’ victory, was an early and outspoken supporter of Trump who has repeatedly called for an investigation into the results of the Pennsylvania election.

READ MORE: Supporting Trumps election lies becomes litmus test for Pennsylvania Republicans seeking senior post

There is no evidence to support the conspiracy theory that widespread voter fraud affected the 2020 election in Pennsylvania or across the country. Even Trump’s Department of Homeland Security has declared the 2020 election the safest in American history.

In Pennsylvania, Biden beat Trump by 80,555 votes, a larger margin than Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 (44,292 votes). Nationally, Biden won the Electoral College, 306-232, and received more than seven million more votes than Trump.

The big lie is just that: a big lie, Biden said in Philadelphia during a voting rights speech Tuesday. You are not calling the facts false and then trying to derail the American experience just because you are not satisfied. It is not state spirit, it is selfishness. It is not democracy, it is the denial of the right to vote. He removes. He captivates.

READ MORE: Fact-check False Pennsylvania Presidential Allegations by Trump and His Allies

Editors Chris Brennan, Jeremy Roebuck, and Jonathan Tamari contributed to this article.

