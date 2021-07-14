Analysis: Xi’s capital market crackdown has a 2022 timeline

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior writer and columnist at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as head of the Chinese bureau. He is the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist Award for International Reporting.

TOKYO – It has been a tumultuous month for the Chinese capital market. First, ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing went public on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30.

Four days later, with the United States in the middle of its July 4 long weekend, internet regulators suspended downloads of Didi’s app in China.

On July 6, Beijing released an official eight-chapter, 30-point document, “Opinions on Strictly Suppressing Illegal Securities Activities According to Law.” The document included, among other things, restrictions on domestic companies listed abroad.

“If people only watch Didi, they will misunderstand,” a Chinese source said. Although the movements may seem sudden, “they are political, comprehensive, deep and well thought out.”

Since the fall, the Chinese Communist Party has been advocating “the prevention of a disorderly expansion of capital”.

The crux of the matter is this: President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on all aspects of society, and the only area beyond his control is populated by private tech giants who hold huge amounts of data. business and personal information.

The party fears that if these private companies are let go, the deal could explode and strike a blow to the country’s capital markets, where these tech companies wield strong influence.

In short, Xi wants to paint Chinese capital markets with his own color.

Several elements of the document deserve our attention.

First, it was published jointly by the party’s general offices and the State Council, the Chinese government.

The involvement of the party’s general office is particularly important as the organization is a political nerve center that works in the Zhongnanhai area of ​​Beijing, where the Chinese leadership has their offices.

The office, equivalent to the office of the White House chief of staff, is under Xi’s direct control. Indeed, it is a huge secretary’s office, a key body that takes care of everything from security details for Chinese leaders to monitoring the health of the management team.

The current head of the party’s general office is Ding Xuexiang, a Politburo member who always accompanies Xi on inspection tours. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Chinese parliament, and one of Xi’s closest collaborators, was previously the head of the party’s general office.

Such arrangements are not new. Ling Jihua was the right-hand man of former President Hu Jintao; he was also the head of the party’s general office and was a power broker during Hu’s 10 years in power. He quickly fell out of favor after his 23-year-old son crashed an expensive Ferrari 458 Spider; the son is dead.

Ding Xuexiang, who always accompanies Xi on inspection tours, is also the head of the party’s general office. © Reuters

Ling was purged at the start of the Xi era and received a life sentence for corruption.

Taking full control of the party’s general office is crucial for surviving a power struggle in the Zhongnanhai area.

Second, Chinese media described the publication of the July 6 document as “the first time in the history of the capital market” that such a special document was jointly released on behalf of the Party Central Committee Office and the Office. of the Council of State.

By emphasizing the historical nature of the document, they suggest that this is a decision that takes on exceptionally important political connotations.

What’s in the name of an office?

Supervision of the securities market has always been the task of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, under the State Council, which reports to Premier Li Keqiang.

This time, however, the crackdown on illegal securities activities will be overseen by an office under Xi’s direct control. This appears to be an unprecedented direct intervention on the part of the party in the capital markets.

A new “small top group” will also be created to eradicate illegal activities in the capital markets. It is expected to hold its inaugural session shortly.

Under the new group, the party’s advertising department, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance as well as the China Regulatory Commission of securities will work together.

Xi Jinping is on a political mission, a mission he wants to accomplish next year. (Xinhua / Kyodo)

In addition, the July 6 document is full of political phrases. The first clause of the first chapter indicates that the guiding principle of the new regulation will be “Xi Jinping’s thought on Chinese-style socialism for a new era,” Xi’s eponymous ideology.

Phrases such as “top-down design” and “zero tolerance” for illegal activities also appear. The term “zero tolerance” is reminiscent of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, which took off in 2013. Xi himself preferred the term.

Another political aspect of the document is that it set 2022 as the first milestone towards restoring order in the capital markets. 2025, the last year of the current five-year plan, would have been a more natural goal. It’s clear that the whole plan has its sights set on the all-important party national convention in 2022, where Xi will seek an extension of his rule.

The political aspect deepens with the involvement of the public security forces.

“The China Securities Regulatory Commission will work with public security organs to decisively crack down on illegal activities such as ‘pseudo-market value management’ and effectively purify the ecology of the market,” an official said. Xinhua.

It brings to mind memories of a major incident in July 2015 that rocked the securities industry.

At the time, there were reports of people committing suicide as they suffered serious losses from collapsing stock prices. Chinese stock markets saw panic selling; the Shanghai benchmark composite index fell 8% at one point. In a surprise move, Xi and his management team mobilized senior public security officials to conduct price maintenance operations as a last resort.

A team of investigators led by the then Vice Minister of Public Security entered the building of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing’s financial district and declared a strict crackdown on short selling malicious. The team then flew to Shanghai, the economic hub of China, and began investigating trading companies and others suspected of illegal manipulation of stock prices.

In the summer of 2015, when panic selling hit Chinese stock markets, Xi Jinping responded by talking about crackdowns and investigations into short selling and price manipulation. (Photo by Yuichiro Takagi)

At the time, Xi’s power base was still weak. His entourage suspected that what had transpired in the securities market was the result of an attempt by the forces of resistance to the increasingly fierce anti-corruption campaign to put pressure on the leader’s political faction.

Six years later, strong suspicions persist within Xi’s inner circle and have been a driving force in the pursuit of “orderly” capital markets.

The aforementioned Chinese source likened the document to a wielded sword, claiming it would cause damage at home and abroad.

The first target is the Chinese domestic market. But the party seems determined to export its “Chinese-style regulations” to international markets as well.

Xiao Gang, former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said in an interview with Chinese media that foreign countries are “not a sanctuary beyond the reach of Chinese law.”

There are concerns in China that if domestic companies are required to disclose information under US laws after a New York listing, management data and personal information could be exposed. Part of the recent round of movements inside China is aimed at establishing a legal system for the country to deal with such an eventuality.

Despite being the world’s second-largest economy, China still imposes strict restrictions on capital transactions. If, under the banner of “preventing the disorderly expansion of capital”, it attempts to impose its rules on activity in free and capitalist nations, it will inevitably cause serious friction.

On Wall Street, traditionally filled with Chinese optimists, distrust of the Xi administration has grown in the wake of the Didi debacle. Investors wonder why Beijing would take steps to divide the US and Chinese capital markets.

All roads lead to 2022. Politics being heavily involved, it is impossible to explain the developments from a purely economic perspective.