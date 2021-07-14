Turkey to vote on extension of emergency powers five years after coup attempt

ISTANBUL Five years after a violent coup attempt in Turkey, lawmakers are about to vote on the extension of certain state of emergency powers initially introduced in the fallout of the failed 2016 coup.

Turkey’s Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee on Tuesday approved a draft bill that includes articles extension of emergency measuresfor an additional three years, including powers to fire officials suspected of links to terrorist organizations and to keep terrorism-related suspects in custody for up to 12 days without charge.

The Turkish parliament is now expected to debate and vote on omnibus legislation, which analysts say is expected to be enacted by a majority vote of lawmakers with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its coalition partner, the Party. of the nationalist movement.

If passed, critics say the bill would extend measures introduced in Turkey during the 2016 state of emergency and effectively continue to track the technical end of the state of emergency in July 2018.

The bill provides no justification for the extension, AliYildiz, a Brussels-based human rights lawyer, told Al-Monitor. These are exactly the same provisions that were already extended in 2018. “If passed, he said, they” will be in effect until July 2024.

He added, I don’t think the AKP government will ever give up these powers.

The events of July 15, 2016 and the backlash that followed continue to shape Turkish politics on the eve of its fifth anniversary. More than 250 people died during the coupand thousands of people have since been arrested and triedon charges of supporting the coup, which the Turkish government says was orchestrated by Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in exile in the United States.

Despite a government crackdown on opposition groups that saw scores of civil society figures and journalists arrested as well as more than 150,000 sacked officials, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that thethreat posed by Gülens supporters remains widespread both inside and outside the country.

As we continue our fight against other terrorist organizations without compromise and with determination, we will follow FETO until its last member is rendered ineffective, Erdogans said on Wednesday, using the Turkish government acronym for the organization. Gulens.

He highlighted the state’s continued efforts to attract opponents, referring to Kyrgyzstan’s recent return to Turkey of OrhanInandi, who Erdogan said worked as the main financial coordinator of the Gulen networks in Central Asia.

The security of our country starts where threats exist, rather than just our borders, Erdogans said on Wednesday, noting that his government was training staff at Turkish diplomatic missions, possibly with the aim of tracking down Turkish fugitives abroad.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry maintains aList of most wanted terroristson his website which includes more than 300 alleged supporters of Gulen for whose capture the Turkish government is offering bountiestotaling $ 77 million.

As Turkish renditions continue abroad under international control, opposition lawmakers and civil society organizations have condemned efforts to expand state of emergency measures in the country. According to data shared by the State of Emergency Commission of Inquiry,16,385 officials made redundantover the past three years as part of the counterterrorism measures currently being considered for extension in Parliament.

Reacting to the approval of the bill by parliamentary committees on Tuesday, Garo Paylan, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, said the government had plunged the country into democratic and economic crisis by maintaining such policies.

“Turkey is currently living in a state of emergency regime, Paylan said Tuesday. If the state of emergency remains in effect for another three years, that means chaos will reign in Turkey for another three years. “

Responding to criticism from opposition lawmakers, AKP parliamentary faction vice-chairman BulentTuran denied that the government was maintaining a state of emergency, saying measures were sought to combat the organizations terrorists in the country.

In a statement Tuesday, the turkeysHuman rights foundationdenounced the measures contained in the bill, saying they would lead to a significant destruction of democratic rights and noting that their adoption would ensure the holding of the Turkish general elections of 2023 under a de facto state of emergency.

the International Commission of Juristsalso issued a statement Wednesday calling on lawmakers to reject the bill and end the corrosive impact of those powers on human rights and the rule of law.

Extending these emergency powers would effectively make the state of emergency permanent, wrote Massimo Frigo, senior legal adviser for the group’s Europe and Central Asia program, in the statement. for the past five years. These powers should be repealed.