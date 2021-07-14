Ron DeSantis: Republican Party leader * not * named Donald Trump





The latest evidence of Ron’s rise – whose day job is as governor of Florida – came this weekend at the Dallas rally of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

CPAC has conducted two straw polls: one with former President Donald Trump included and one without him.

In the first, Trump crushed with 70%, which, if you’ve been following the policy for the past five years, say, won’t surprise you. DeSantis came in second with 21%, the ONLY unnamed candidate Trump who scored more than 1% in the straw poll.

In the second straw poll – without Trump – DeSantis won 68% (!) Of the vote. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came in second with 5%, followed by Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Senator Ted Cruz at 4% and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem at 3%.

Now. This is a straw poll of 1,500 CPAC participants. This is not a poll in the traditional sense – and should be seen as some kind of scientific sampling of the wider Republican Party. But that doesn’t mean the straw poll doesn’t make sense, either. What this shows is that among the strongest pro-Trump types in the GOP, DeSantis is seen as the preferred alternative if the Big Guy decides not to run. (Trump has repeatedly hinted that he plans to run again in 2024 but has not officially announced – and is known for his last-minute changes of mind.) And it’s not on time. At the Western Conservative Summit in mid-June in Denver, DeSantis actually got the most votes (275) among attendees when it came to who they would approve of running for president in 2024. Trump came in second, with 265.

Which, given the primacy and power of the Trump base within the GOP, is not trivial.

DeSantis is, as Trump will tell anyone who asks, a creation of the former president. Trump brought DeSantis out of near obscurity in 2018 – endorsing the then-MP’s main Republican candidacy for governor. DeSantis, who until then was well behind state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, suddenly became the big favorite – and easily won.

DeSantis spent his early years as governor repaying that loyalty.

The most glaring example is DeSantis’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Florida was one of the last states to issue a stay-at-home order last spring, a fact DeSantis directly attributed to Trump’s attitude regarding the danger of the virus. Explaining in early April 2020 what made him change his mind about the severity of the virus, DeSantis said: “When you see the president up there and his behavior the last few days, that’s not necessarily how ‘he is always.”

Uh …

As the pandemic progressed, DeSantis pushed schools in the state to reopen faster than most other states, which led to a union of teachers in the state suing him. He was skeptical about the effectiveness of wearing the mask. And he has argued – time and time again – with state and national media, accusing them of bias in their coverage of his administration’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. (Despite its large population – and the number of seniors living in the state – Florida ranks 17th in cases per 100,000 population and 26th in deaths per 100,000 population, according to data from Johns University. Hopkins.)

These facts made DeSantis a cult hero in Trump circles – alleged “proof” that governors’ shutdowns to contain the virus were not just an overreaction, but a curtailment of freedom. DeSantis, in the eyes of this crowd, did it the “right” way.

His fundraiser – DeSantis must win a second term in 2022 if he is to embark on a potential run in 2024 with momentum – is proof how hot he is right now. He raised nearly $ 6 million in June and $ 27 million for his 2022 campaign since April.

Other potential candidates for 2024 are taking note of DeSantis’ support – and actively working to undermine it.

“We have Republican governors across this country claiming that they haven’t closed their states; that they haven’t closed their regions; that they haven’t mandated the masks,” Noem said, offering a not-so-veiled review of DeSantis. “Now, I’m not fighting Republican governors. All I’m saying is we need leaders with courage. That their first instinct is the right instinct.”

Know who is attacked in politics? Forerunners.

