



As the Taliban continue to take control of various districts as foreign troops withdraw, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Pakistan reveled in its success with euphoria and enthusiasm. According to the ANI news agency, the Afghan vice president attacked Pakistan for supporting the extremist group and accused officials in the government led by Imran Khan of lies and denials. Saleh also criticized Pakistan, saying the country confuses tensions with war and a group with a nation.

The Taliban’s Peshawar Shura felt more pain recently as he shouted loudly in the streets. Yet Islamabad denies being the country behind the Afghanistan massacre; the highest bar for lies and denial “Saleh said according to ANI.

While Saleh reflected strong anti-Pakistani sentiments that would have a further impact on Afghanistan’s ties to the country, the Afghan Defense Ministry also lambasted Pakistan for its support for the Taliban and said those mobilized for defending the Afghan security forces were not militias but ordinary people whose struggle was for peace and the defense of Afghanistan.

Taliban fight for Pakistan: Canada’s ex-envoy

Meanwhile, former Canadian Ambassador to Kabul Kars Alexander also said the insurgent group was fighting for the Pakistani military. In a statement, he said the Taliban have not changed, they are foreign proxies fighting for the Pakistani military. They violate the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and United Nations Security Council resolutions of the past two decades, as well as meetings, conferences and communiques.

Earlier, several other Afghan officials sounded the alarm on Pakistan’s veiled support for the Taliban, supporting the terrorists and providing them with safe haven. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied the allegations even as ministers and officials in the country issued statements proving that the country not only harbors but supports the Taliban. Recently, on July 10, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan warned that the deployment of militias against the Taliban could make matters worse in Afghanistan. Veteran warlord Ismail Khan – whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 – have vowed to support government forces fighting the group, according to Geo News.

IMAGE: AP

