An RAF plane dubbed the Boris Johnsons Brexit jet after being repainted with a Union Flag of 900,000 has flown overseas in its promotional role only once in the past five months.

When the VIP Voyager Vespina plane was repainted as a national brand last summer, officials said it would be used to promote the UK to the world while carrying royals and ministers during the diplomatic and trade missions.

But the analysis of I available flight tracking data suggests the plane’s only role in promoting the UK since late January has been to participate in a flypast over Athens watched by Prince Charles to mark the bicentenary of Greek independence.

When Commerce Secretary Liz Truss landed in Washington earlier this week for trade talks with the United States, potentially the government’s biggest foreign deal since Brexit, she tweeted a photo of herself in front of another plane from the RAF painted in military gray.

Voyager’s primary use was to refuel RAF fighter jets patrolling the North Sea, where it made sorties every few days and could be seen as late as Wednesday flying 16,000 feet off the coast. from Lincolnshire on a five-hour flight. Earlier this month, it joined other RAF aircraft during a NATO exercise in Europe.

Andy Netherwood, a former military transport pilot and defense commentator, said I Voyager has rarely been used in its VIP role recently.

He added: The 900,000 livery means it wouldn’t be usable on operations requiring an inconspicuous paint scheme. Its usefulness as a troop transporter is also reduced as its economy seats have been replaced with fewer business class seats in the two forward cabins.

The government says the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically reduced the VIP role of planes. I was unable to verify whether two flights in January, to Athens in Greece and Gander in Canada, were RAF operations.

However, a second jet, a chartered Airbus A321 also flying an EU flag, has made frequent overseas visits this year, including trips by Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to Singapore, Phnom Penh, Hanoi, Brunei , Jakarta and Tel Aviv.

Boris Johnson has been criticized for using the plane to fly from London to Newquay to meet other world leaders at the G7 summit.

Read more Boris Johnson's short-haul flight to Cornwall is just the latest sign he is deaf to climate concerns

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has criticized the cost of painting RAF planes as a conservative red, white and blue vanity project and a waste of public money.

SNP deputy head in Westminster Kirsten Oswald said: Boris Johnson has been happy to throw taxpayer money on new jets, yachts and unnecessary Union Jack paint jobs, while forcing austerity cuts on the rest of us.

Deputy Liberal Democrat Leader Daisy Cooper said: Boris Johnson’s ability to squander taxpayer dollars truly knows no bounds.

She said: Wasting money painting airplanes while refusing to feed starving children or properly pay hard-working nurses is just another reminder that this failing prime minister will always put propaganda on people .

The RAF Voyager was first reused by the British government in 2015 at a cost of 10m and was used to take David Cameron to the NATO summit in Poland the following year.

At the time, ministers were defending the spending, saying it was cheaper than charter flights and would save about 775,000 per year, with chartered planes costing an average of 6,700 per flight hour.

On a trip to South America in 2018, then Foreign Secretary Mr Johnson said the plane was not available enough for him and complained about its color scheme dull.

Why does it have to be gray? he would have said about his RAF camouflage paint scheme.

Last year it was revealed that the repaint of the plane was costing the British taxpayer 900,000, a move that was condemned at the time as a waste by opposition parties.

The government says the repaint means the aircraft can better represent the UK to the world with a national branding similar to that of many other leading aircraft.

A government spokesperson said: The VIP Voyager is used by the Prime Minister, senior ministers and members of the royal family for long-haul flights. During the global coronavirus pandemic, the number of such flights has been drastically reduced.

Since its livery was updated, the VIP Voyager continues to perform its primary military function of in-flight refueling support training and operations.