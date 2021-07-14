Joshua Mawitjere, Wakan’s son who was inaugurated by Joko Widodo to become a youth police officer





Joshua Mawitjere Manado, BeritaManado.com – Joshua Gilbert Yohanes Mawitjere has just been invested by President Joko Widodo as a juvenile police officer with the rank of police inspector two (Ipda). Interestingly, even though he graduated as an Envoy from Gorontalo Province because he had lived there for a long time, Joshua turned out to be the son of Wakan, South Minahasa, North Sulawesi. Indeed, Joshua’s father, Vondy Steiven Mawitjere MH, is from Wakan, while his mother, Anne AA Ruus, S.Pd is from Tanawangko-Sonder. Joshua, who was born in Manado on August 19, 1999, is the oldest of 3 children and spent his childhood to his teens in Wakan, Gorontalo and Manado. Since childhood, Joshua aspired to become a member of the National Police. This is why Joshua started chasing his dream since he was in school. He has achieved various achievements, ranging from academics to non-academics, including OSIS President SMA Negeri 2 Manado in 2014/2015, KPPA members SMA Negeri 2 Manado, 1st Achievement KGPM Youth Laureate in 2014. Joshua also won 1st place in OSN Social Sciences for SMP at Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo in 2011, representing the Pohuwato Regency contingent at the 2011 National Jamboree in South Sumatra, as well as many other accomplishments. Joshua Mawitjere and his family However, to be in his current position Joshua has come a long way. In addition to living in 3 cities before finally studying at Semarang Police Academy, Joshua changed schools 7 times. “Joshua was also a student at Unsrat Manado Law School, but only for 2 semesters in 2016-2017, because 2017 was at the Police Academy,” Joshua said in an interview with BeritaManado.com. Joshua, who before studying at the Police Academy was active in the ministry of the Protestant Church of Minahasa (KGPM) through choirs and youth activities. He also has a unique philosophy of life, “To be a unique person before God”. After graduating from Semarang Police Academy in 2017-2021, Joshua is even more determined with long-term goals for his life. “It pleases God, makes proud my parents and family, the national police chief and the police chief of North Sulawesi,” Joshua said. Joshua Mawitjere It is known that President Joko Widodo acted on Tuesday (7/13/2021) as the inspector of the ceremonies of TNI-Polri Prasetya Perwira (Praspa) 2021 which took place in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. On this occasion, the President inaugurated and took the oath of candidate youth officers (capaja) totaling 700 people from the TNI and Police dimensions. The officers appointed by the president consisted of 227 Military Academy graduates, 101 Naval Academy graduates, 91 Air Force Academy graduates and 281 Police Academy graduates. The inauguration was based on Presidential Decree No. 65 / TNI of 2021 and Presidential Decree No. 66 / Polri of 2021. (srisurya) Latest news These are 5 fun activity ideas at home Anti-stop style during the PPKM emergency

