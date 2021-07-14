



Prime Minister Modi announced two new trains in Gujarat on July 16 Highlights PM Modi will report the weekly ultra-fast Gandhinagar-Varanasi train and Gandhinagar-Varetha MEMU train. PM will virtually inaugurate newly constructed five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar station The Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate on the same day three additional projects, an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and a natural park. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate several key Gujarat Railways projects to the nation on July 16, 2021 via videoconference. Rail projects include the recently redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital station, the converted and electrified Mahesana – Varetha line and the newly electrified Surendranagar – Pipavav section. The Prime Minister will report two new trains, namely Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha. Prime Minister Narendra will also virtually inaugurate a newly constructed five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station. Note that the upgrade to Gandhinagar Capital station was done at a cost of Rs 71 crore. The station has been fitted with world-class amenities, on par with modern airports. Particular care has been taken to make it a friendly station for Divyang by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking, etc. The entire building is designed and equipped with Green Building rating features. The state-of-the-art exterior facade will feature daily themed lighting with 32 themes. The station will also house a five-star hotel. The PM will also dedicate the converted Mahesana – Varetha and electrified wide gauge line (including Vadnagar station) to the nation. The Mahesana – Varetha Gauge conversion of 55 km was completed at a cost of Rs 293 crores as well as the electrification works at a cost of Rs 74 crores. It has a total of ten stations with four newly developed station buildings, viz. Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu and Varetha. An important station on this section is Vadnagar, which was developed under Vadnagar – Modhera – Patan Heritage Circuit. The Vadnagar station building was aesthetically designed using stone carvings and the traffic area was landscaped. Vadnagar will now be connected via a wide gauge line and passenger and freight trains will now be able to run transparently on this section. The electrification of Surendranagar – Pipavav Section is another project that will be dedicated to the nation. The project was completed at a total cost of Rs 289 crores. The project will provide continuous freight movement from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of the country to the port of Pipavav without any change in traction. This will also decongest the Ahmedabad, Viramgam and Surendranagar sites by avoiding detentions for locomotive change.

