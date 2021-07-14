Senior US general warned of Reichstag moment in Trump turmoil in recent days | Donald trump





Shortly before the deadly attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told his assistants that the United States was facing a moment of Reichstag because Donald Trump preached the Fhrer’s gospel, according to an ardent book expected on Trumps last year in office.

The clips from I Alone Can Fix This, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, were reported by New York magazine on Wednesday. The authors’ employer, The Washington Post, published the first excerpt from the book a day earlier. It will be released next week.

Milleys’ invocation of Germany under the Third Reich follows a report in another book, Frankly, We Did Win This Election, by Michael C Bender, that Trump told his chief of staff, John Kelly, that Hitler had done a lot of good things.

Trump denies making the remark.

Leonnig and Rucker report that Milley spoke to an old friend, who warned the general that Trump and his allies were trying to topple the government in response to Joe Bidens’ election victory, which Trump said was the result of fraud electoral.

Milley would have said: They can try, but they are not going to be successful. You can’t do it without the military. You can’t do it without the CIA and the FBI. Were the guys with guns.

Apparently calling Trump supporters Brown Shirts, a reference to the paramilitaries who served Hitler in Germany in the 1930s, Milley would have believed long before the attack on Capitol Hill that Trump was fueling the unrest, perhaps in the hope of a excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act and call the military.

Milley notoriously appeared with Trump in Lafayette Square in Washington in June 2020, after anti-racist protesters were aggressively eliminated and as Trump walked to a church to hold a photo op with a Bible.

The general apologized for this incident. It was widely reported that he had resisted Trump’s efforts to invoke the insurgency law and quell protests.

Milleys Reichstag’s remark refers to a fire in the German parliament that the Nazis used to consolidate their authoritarian rule in 1933.

Trump supporters attacked Congress on January 6, 2021, the day the electoral college results were certified. Five people died.

Leonnig and Rucker report that Milley called the attackers Nazis and, in reference to two far-right groups, said they were boogaloo boys, Proud Boys.

These are the same people we fought against [the second world war], he would have said.

According to New York magazine, the authors also report that Milley, who made headlines and angered the right-wing last month by defending teaching about historic racism in military schools, met former first lady Michelle Obama on Capitol Hill on Jan.20, the day Biden was inaugurated.

No one has a bigger smile today than I do, Milley reportedly said. You can’t see it under my mask but I do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/14/donald-trump-reichstag-moment-general-mark-milley-book The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos