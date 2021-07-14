Buzdar, Zulfi and Sarwar cleared in ring road scandal





RAWALPINDI / LAHORE:

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) gave Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and members of the federal cabinet a clear note in the Rawalpindi ring road corruption scandal.

In its report to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ACE found three bureaucrats – former Rawalpindi commissioner Muhammad Mehmood, former deputy project manager Muhammad Abdullah and land acquisition collector Waseem Ali Tabish – guilty of corruption, abuse of power and conflict of interest. The three men were reserved.

“Mehmood and Tabish are already behind bars,” Gohar Nafees, CEO of ACE Punjab, told a press conference.

“The ACE findings are based on an investigative team analyzing 21,000 documents and interviewing 100 officers,” the official added.

Read more: Ring Road corruption investigation rages on

Two members of the federal cabinet, the former special former special assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bukhari and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar, as well as CM Buzdar were linked to the scandal by the opposition and some media reports.

They alleged that the ACE investigations were supposed to give political bigwigs a clean mark while sacrificing pawns.

Nafees denied these allegations. When asked whether the ACE investigation was politically influenced, the official replied in the negative.

“It is for the first time in history that Punjab ACE has arrested an officer with the rank of commissioner,” he said.

The ACE claimed that the defendants made the decision of “illegal rostering, compensation, rewards, etc.” Without the approval of any higher authority.

He said he found evidence that the alignments had been changed to the benefit of housing companies.

The ACE also alleged that the defendants inflicted a loss of billions of rupees nationally through the illegal alignments.

Read also: Peripherals, bureaucrats and investment

The investigation report, a copy of which is available from The Express Tribune, reads: “No separate meeting with the Punjab CM has taken place for the finalization of the road alignment for the R3 project as decided in the 3rd [project steering committee] and 3rd PPP [public-private partnership] P&M Council meetings held on 06.24.2020 and 07.03.2020 respectively.

He further stated that Muhammad Mehmood as Project Director and Deputy Director Mohammad Abdullah unilaterally decided to run the project in PPP mode at the 9th PRM meeting held on February 15, 2020.

“He (ex-PD) furthermore mistakenly cited that all senior management agreed on this issue. Documentary evidence does not support his claim. It is evident from the archives that he was making decisions on his own and then tried to obtain the approval of higher authorities by hiding the facts, ”the report said.

The defendants also failed to obtain approval from any other competent authority for the roster.

“In accordance with the decisions of the CDA [Capital Development Authority], the case to seek federal cabinet approval to align Ring Road with ICT sector boundaries by easing [the] Islamabad master plan by RDA was never processed and forwarded to the HUD & PHE department. [The] NHA CA for CPEC road use has not been obtained. This was a basic precondition and the project was announced without NOC.

In addition to the abuse and transgression of authority, the CAE found the accused guilty of corruption. ACE investigators suggest that those accused by the change in the design, map or route of the Rawalpindi bypass had benefited some housing companies.

However, the report did not say whether the ACE found any evidence of receiving a gratuity in cash or in some other form in exchange for their favors to real estate interest groups against the defendants.

“[The] The ex-PD and DPD asked NESPAK to review the design and provided local access to three interchanges for the benefit of future housing companies. They also added “Nekrali Interchange” in [the] design despite the fact that it is 9 km from the populated area. These changes were incorporated into the design by the PD to seek undue advantages from housing companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2310558/buzdar-zulfi-sarwar-cleared-in-ring-road-scandal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos