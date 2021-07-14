Politics
Blinken Calls on UN to Investigate “Contemporary Forms of Racism” in the United States | Washington Examiner
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on United Nations officials to investigate systemic racism in the United States amid dispute with China over whether international observers can investigate atrocities against Uyghur Muslims. His decision angered some GOP lawmakers.
“The United States intends to issue a formal and standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues,” Blinken announced Tuesday evening. “As a first step, we reached out to offer an official visit by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues.
Blinken issued the invitation as diplomats and UN officials in Geneva agreed to establish “an international mechanism of independent experts” to investigate police discrimination against people of African descent in the country. world. The international discussion of George Floyd’s death this week coincided with a State Department report detailing China’s atrocities against the Uyghurs, which the United States has identified as a genocide.
“Great nations like ours do not hide our shortcomings; they openly recognize them and strive to improve with transparency, ”said Blinken. “In doing so, we are not only working to set the standard for national responses to these challenges, we are also strengthening our democracy and giving new hope and motivation to human rights defenders around the world.”
YOUR GOD IS XI JINPING ‘: THE OUIGHURS MOCK AND TORTURED IN CHINESE INTERNMENT CAMPS FOR THEIR FAITH
This invitation angered Senator Marco Rubio, as the Cuban regime tries to end an unexpected wave of protests against the communist authorities on the island.
“Instead of asking the [UN] come here and tell us how racist america is why don’t you ask them to go #Cuba where an evil socialist regime is breaking into people’s homes, beating them and then dragging them? ”the Florida Republican wrote in a Twitter message to Blinken.
The UN vote to establish a sign Investigate police discrimination was adopted following the presentation on Monday of a human rights report commissioned following the murder of Floyd, whose death sparked national and international outcry. On the same day, Blinken unveiled to Congress a State Department report on the genocide and atrocities, which US officials used to reprimand Beijing for blocking international investigators who wish to visit the Xinjiang region and report on the situation. fate of the Uyghurs.
“We keep, as you mentioned, the pressure with our international partners on China both to let people in and to change its behavior so that we can prevent what we consider to be the atrocities that are happening there. low to occur or continue to occur in the future, “Acting Assistant Secretary Robert Faucher, who heads the State Department’s office of conflict and stabilization operations, told reporters on Monday. “The strategy is therefore a diplomatic strategy that continues to put pressure on China using all the tools at our disposal.”
A senior Chinese diplomat responded by touting the new UN report on racism and highlighted historic racial discrimination in the United States for deviate criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghurs.
“The United States should not forget the innocent lives of African Americans killed in the brutal massacre of the Tulsa race 100 years ago,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, according to a transcript. “The United States is not in a position to criticize human rights conditions in other countries. No matter how much some in the United States go to great lengths in their misguided race to lie about Xinjiang, their political plot to disrupt Xinjiang and contain China will only end in failure. “
The language of Blinken’s announcement increases the likelihood that US officials will cite his invitation to UN investigators as a way to sharpen their rebuke against China’s refusal to allow external access to Xinjiang.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
“On the world stage, the United States is leading by example,” he said. “Responsible nations must not shy away from scrutiny of their human rights record; rather, they should recognize it with the intention of improving. I urge all member states of the United Nations to join the United States in this effort and to fight the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia. “
Original location: Blinken Calls on UN to Investigate “Contemporary Forms of Racism” in the United States
Sources
2/ https://denvergazette.com/wex/blinken-invites-un-to-investigate-contemporary-forms-of-racism-in-us/article_889a2500-47b5-5ef6-8e16-217ac228a0af.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]