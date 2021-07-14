Blinken Calls on UN to Investigate “Contemporary Forms of Racism” in the United States | Washington Examiner

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on United Nations officials to investigate systemic racism in the United States amid dispute with China over whether international observers can investigate atrocities against Uyghur Muslims. His decision angered some GOP lawmakers.

“The United States intends to issue a formal and standing invitation to all UN experts who report and advise on thematic human rights issues,” Blinken announced Tuesday evening. “As a first step, we reached out to offer an official visit by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues.

Blinken issued the invitation as diplomats and UN officials in Geneva agreed to establish “an international mechanism of independent experts” to investigate police discrimination against people of African descent in the country. world. The international discussion of George Floyd’s death this week coincided with a State Department report detailing China’s atrocities against the Uyghurs, which the United States has identified as a genocide.

“Great nations like ours do not hide our shortcomings; they openly recognize them and strive to improve with transparency, ”said Blinken. “In doing so, we are not only working to set the standard for national responses to these challenges, we are also strengthening our democracy and giving new hope and motivation to human rights defenders around the world.”

This invitation angered Senator Marco Rubio, as the Cuban regime tries to end an unexpected wave of protests against the communist authorities on the island.

“Instead of asking the [UN] come here and tell us how racist america is why don’t you ask them to go #Cuba where an evil socialist regime is breaking into people’s homes, beating them and then dragging them? ”the Florida Republican wrote in a Twitter message to Blinken.

The UN vote to establish a sign Investigate police discrimination was adopted following the presentation on Monday of a human rights report commissioned following the murder of Floyd, whose death sparked national and international outcry. On the same day, Blinken unveiled to Congress a State Department report on the genocide and atrocities, which US officials used to reprimand Beijing for blocking international investigators who wish to visit the Xinjiang region and report on the situation. fate of the Uyghurs.

“We keep, as you mentioned, the pressure with our international partners on China both to let people in and to change its behavior so that we can prevent what we consider to be the atrocities that are happening there. low to occur or continue to occur in the future, “Acting Assistant Secretary Robert Faucher, who heads the State Department’s office of conflict and stabilization operations, told reporters on Monday. “The strategy is therefore a diplomatic strategy that continues to put pressure on China using all the tools at our disposal.”

A senior Chinese diplomat responded by touting the new UN report on racism and highlighted historic racial discrimination in the United States for deviate criticism of China’s treatment of Uyghurs.

“The United States should not forget the innocent lives of African Americans killed in the brutal massacre of the Tulsa race 100 years ago,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, according to a transcript. “The United States is not in a position to criticize human rights conditions in other countries. No matter how much some in the United States go to great lengths in their misguided race to lie about Xinjiang, their political plot to disrupt Xinjiang and contain China will only end in failure. “

The language of Blinken’s announcement increases the likelihood that US officials will cite his invitation to UN investigators as a way to sharpen their rebuke against China’s refusal to allow external access to Xinjiang.

“On the world stage, the United States is leading by example,” he said. “Responsible nations must not shy away from scrutiny of their human rights record; rather, they should recognize it with the intention of improving. I urge all member states of the United Nations to join the United States in this effort and to fight the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia. “

