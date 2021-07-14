Road project in Indonesia Gorontalo traces a path of corruption and mourning

More than 1,000 families have received payments for land needed to build the Gorontalo Outer Ring Road, a national priority infrastructure project on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

The road will connect Djalaluddin Airport in the provincial capital of Gorontalo to the province’s main ferry port.

Expenditure on the project reached nearly 1 trillion rupees ($ 69 million) between 2014 and 2017.

A senior provincial official and two surveyors have been jailed for corruption in the land acquisition process, while another senior official is also on trial.

GORONTALO, Indonesia Merlin Tahir says she doesn’t like to dwell on the money her family lost after being forced in 2014 to give up their land for a road project in Gorontalo province on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

The mother-of-two suddenly discovered that nearly 4,400 square meters (1.1 acres) of family land here in the hills of Damatai village, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the provincial capital of Gorontalos, would be ceded to the state to build the road.

Merlin had built three chicken coops, where about 6,000 hens laid enough eggs to generate 4 to 5 million rupees ($ 275 to 345) each day.

But the government offered the family a total of 52 million rupees ($ 3,600) for the entire plot with less than fifteen sales. Merlin had valued the land at 1.5 million rupees ($ 104) per square meter; the state offered only 45,000 rupees, or about $ 3 per square meter.

I didn’t accept it, she told Mongabay Indonesia.

The chicken coops were valued at 2 million rupees ($ 138), but Merlin said that amount was not even enough to buy the nails to build a replacement.

President Joko Widodo was elected in 2014 in part on the basis of a campaign pledge to raise Indonesia’s infrastructure spending to historically low levels. From 2014 to 2018, Indonesian spending on new ports and roads increased from 155 trillion to 410 trillion rupees ($ 10.7 billion to $ 28.4 billion). More than 4,000 km (2,500 mi) of new roads were paved across the world’s largest island country at the end of the president’s first term in 2019, backed by new rules on the eminent domain.

But for individuals like Merlin who must make room for this development, the construction has only brought hardship and grief.

As Merlin called on the local, district and provincial levels of government to consider better conditions, her husband Ridwan tried every day to secure a meeting with the governor of Gorontalo, Ruslie Habibie.

So far, we haven’t received any compensation, Ridwan said. The compensation money was only deposited in court because it was not at the price we wanted.

As the family unsuccessfully sought to have the case reconsidered, their remaining chickens began to die and they had to lay off three employees.

The couple’s daughter recalled the pain the family felt when authorities arrived to reallocate the land.

We all cried, Lia Samiden told Mongabay Indonesia. I passed out resisting the police and Satpol-PP [municipal officials] they still didn’t care.

Abdul Karim Dalanggo details a similar account from the village of Talumelito, west of Merlin and Ridwan’s home in Damatai.

The 70-year-old discovered without formal notification that his house was on the way to the outer ring road of Gorontalo. Half of the houses in his village have been affected by the project, which connects Gorontalos Djalaluddin Airport to the main ferry port.

It’s not that I don’t support the government, but we also need respect, he said. They should have warned me.

A month after Karim complained to the local authorities, they returned with an offer of 230 million rupees ($ 15,850), for his 800 m2 (0.2 acre) plot, along with his house, which he owned. accepted.

As soon as they paid for my land, I built a new house. I also bought a motorbike, he says. After the new house was built, I allowed them to demolish my old house.

Usman Adili, a resident of the nearby village of Pilohayanga, also accepted a cash offer of 153 million rupees ($ 10,600) for 2,900 m2 (0.72 acres) of his paddy fields. Usman, a father of four, said he accepted the offer to avoid the added stress of court proceedings.

I didn’t want any issues with anyone, so I just accepted the price, he said.

Following the land transfer, Usman gave up farming and opened a convenience store. The rest of the money he used to provide for his family’s daily needs. He still owns 4,100 m2 (1 acre) of paddy field, but said he no longer planted it and did not want to sell it, despite several offers.

Merlin, Ridwan, Abdul and Usman are four of more than 1,000 people whose lives have been turned upside down by the Gorontalo Ring Road project, which accounted for nearly Rs1 trillion ($ 69 million) in public spending in 2014 to 2017.

Across the archipelago, thousands of families have had to accept weak offers of compensation to make way for infrastructure projects. But the Gorontalo project, like many paved roads in the pipeline, suffered delays due to land acquisition and corruption.

Compensation paid to about 800 of the 1,184 households that received money for their land was reviewed by investigators and prosecutors as part of a large corruption investigation. Indonesia’s Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP) estimates that the state lost around Rs.43.4 billion ($ 3 million) due to unrecorded expenses under the land acquisition program to build the road .

Four people have been charged in this case: the former head of the governance office of the province of Gorontalo, Asri Wahyuni ​​Banteng; the provincial director of the National Land Agency (BPN), Gabriel Triwibawa; and two surveyors who set the land values.

Asri was convicted and sentenced in April to 18 months in prison and fined 100 million rupees ($ 6,900). Surveyors Ibrahim and Farid Siradju were both sentenced to three and a half years in prison. Gabriel Triwibawa is currently on trial and prosecutors have said he could face life in prison if found guilty.

For Merlin and Ridwan of Damatai village, the loss of their business and their land was compounded by a loss of confidence.

I leave it all to God, says Ridwan. If there is no justice in this world, may Allah’s court judge them all.

Banner image: A segment of the Gorontalo bypass, by Sarjan Lahay / Mongabay Indonesia.

This story was reported by the Mongabays Indonesia team and was the first published on our Indonesian site June 25, 2021.

