Pro-Trump Senate hopeful JD Vance called then president a “moral disaster” in 2017 posts





Vance made the comments, which were sent to a former law school friend and obtained and verified by CNN’s KFile, in the context of his opposition to the American Health Care Act – the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, which was passed by the House but not the Senate. Vance said he would try to personally pressure members of Congress to overturn the bill.

“Can you imagine running around like an anti-AHCA populist who thinks Trump is a moral disaster,” Vance wrote. “Where is my constituency? ”

In other 2016, 2017 and 2018 anti-Trump comments found by CNN’s KFile in a review of Vance’s media appearances, he agreed that the Trump-era candidate was a fraud he said he didn’t care about. not people and said he could vote for Hillary. Clinton in 2016 if he truly believed Trump could win.

“I can’t stand Trump because I think he’s an impostor. Well, I think he’s a total impostor exploiting these people,” Kentucky radio host Matt Jones told Vance in August 2016.

“Me too,” Vance replied. “I agree with you on Trump, because I don’t think he’s the person. I don’t think he really cares about people. I think he just recognizes that there was a hole in the conversation and that hole is that people in those parts of the country, they feel ignored. They feel excluded and they feel very frustrated. And of course I think in a lot of ways that they feel that way for reasons. Very justifiable reasons. So it’s a problem that Trump has been the vessel of a lot of this frustration. “

Vance entered the crowded primary to take the seat of retired Republican Senator Rob Portman in early July. The field already included former state treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken, and businessmen Bernie Moreno and Mike Gibbons.

But after his announcement, Vance had to immediately apologize for the now-deleted tweets sent in 2016, uncovered by CNN’s KFile, in which he denigrated Trump as “reprehensible” and said he would vote for third-party candidate Evan McMullin. .

Vance declined to comment for this story.

In an interview with NPR in August 2016, Vance said he might even vote for Clinton.

“I think there’s a chance, if I feel like Trump has a really good chance of winning, that I have to cover my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton,” Vance said.

Trump’s immigration policies were too simplistic, Vance said in September 2016, citing Trump’s post about building a wall on the southern border of the United States.

“At the heart of Trump’s message on immigration is that if we had less immigration we would have much better jobs,” he said. “I think it’s a lot more complicated than that. My own feeling is that Trump is definitely simplifying these issues. I don’t think if you build a great Mexican wall all of a sudden all those steel mill jobs go coming back to southern Ohio, but at least it gives people something to hold on to. ”

Comments during the Trump administration

After Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, Vance’s public criticism of Trump’s moral behavior became less frequent, but he continued to criticize him on politics and predicted a scandal-ridden presidency.

“I think we’re going to take a hell of a ride,” Vance wrote in a tweet deleted from January 2017, available through the Internet Archive, when asked about the potential scandals. “I can’t be reiterated enough,” Vance added in February 2017 the same day Trump spoke about US trade policy. “If you’re worried about America’s economic interests, focus more on automation / education than trade protectionism.” In January 2018, Vance announced that he would not seek to challenge Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in that year’s election, saying “it just wasn’t a good time” and that he had “thought about it. seriously to present itself in August 2017 ”.

A month after his announcement, he still said he wasn’t sure the Trump administration had long-term policies that would improve people’s lives.

“The part that looks to the future and answers the question ‘What do we do now? “It’s just not there yet,” Vance told the Financial Times in February 2018, suggesting that Trump was relying too much on the standard Republican orthodoxy of the Reagan years.

But in 2019, Vance’s take on Trump began to shift to more publicly support him on politics.

In June 2019, Vance said he believed Trump had been a “wild success” with his foreign policy in China and the Middle East. He said Trump had completely transformed US policy on China by taking a tougher stance against the country and that, unlike former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Trump had avoided dragging the United States into disagreements. “stupid” wars in the Middle East.

Vance, however, was still critical of Republican health care legislation.

“I am thinking of the health care legislation, which in my opinion was truly a moral and political disaster and I am happy that it was never passed,” he said.

In March 2021, before launching his Senate campaign, Vance publicly stated that his support for Trump was based on politics.

“I didn’t think the politics were going to be this good, and the politics were much better than I thought,” he told radio host Sebastian Gorka. “I was really happy with the policy. So that’s what made me become a Trump supporter.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/14/politics/kfile-jd-vance-donald-trump-2017/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos